Of all the opposing jerseys Dwyane Wade has collected through swaps during his final NBA season, Dirk Nowitzki's was among those the Miami star wanted the most and somehow seemed worried he wouldn't get.

Maybe it had something to do with the "frosty" phase of their relationship, as the Dallas icon described the strain following the Heat's six-game win over the Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals. Maybe Wade thought such a display wouldn't be possible on Dallas owner Mark Cuban's court.

In reality, Wade didn't need to worry about Nowitzki turning him down.

The two-time Finals foes are elder statesmen in their league now, a co-existence better defined by sharing honorary All-Star status for the NBA's biggest party than bitterness over a championship lost to a rival.

"You appreciate having someone like that that's a part of your journey, that pushes you," Wade said, a few hours before that jersey swap took place near midcourt following Miami's 112-101 victory in Dallas on Wednesday. "We're an important part of each other's story."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver added Wade and Nowitzki as All-Star extras for Sunday's game in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the 37-year-old Wade already saying his 16th season will be his last and the 40-year-old Nowitzki's record 21st season with the same franchise having the feel of an unofficial farewell tour.

Kerr fined for outburst

Golden State coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 by the NBA for verbally abusing and confronting a referee.

The penalty announced Thursday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, was for Kerr's actions in a 127-107 loss at Portland on Wednesday night.

Kerr screamed at referee Ken Mauer, smashed his clipboard, and was given two technical fouls and ejected with 3:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.