The games were also at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2017 and 2018

It's unanimous — the state football finals are coming back to Canton.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association's board of directors voted 8-0 to award the 2019 games to Canton at Thursday's monthly meeting in Columbus. (The ninth board member was absent.) It will be the third straight year the championship games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“We have a great site in Canton for the football finals and we are pleased to return there in December,” OHSAA executive director Jerry Snodgrass said in a release. “We will continue to talk with Ohio State and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission about hosting in the future, but we wanted to make a decision this winter regarding 2019 and we would need more time to come to an agreement with Columbus. In Stark County, we have great hosts with Visit Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame and we are fortunate to stay there another year.”

Stark County hosted the games every season between 1990-2013 before they returned to Ohio State from 2014-16. The finals were originally expected to return to the state capital in 2019 and 2020.

The 2017 finals in Canton drew the fourth-largest crowd in finals history (61,312) but also garnered complaints about parking and ticket delays. Parking and ticketing improved in 2018, but attendance dropped to 52,390 due to rainy weather on the Thursday night final between Massillon and Hoban and much of Saturday.

Playoff attendance for all five rounds in 2018 was 379,587, which is the lowest since the playoffs were expanded to five rounds (eight qualifiers per region) in 1999.

Also Thursday, the board voted 8-0 to move the 2019 state baseball tournament to Canal Park, the home of the Double-A Akron RubberDucks. The baseball state tournament has been held at Huntington Park in Columbus, home of the Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Indians, since the stadium opened in 2009, but the Clippers have home games scheduled during this year's baseball state tournament.

“The Clippers and Huntington Park have been great hosts, but our baseball season is a week later now and it conflicts with the Clippers’ 2019 home schedule,” Snodgrass said. “We looked at many sites, but for several reasons, including similar schedule conflicts at other locations, we believe that Canal Park is the best choice.”