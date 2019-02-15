SPRINGFIELD – Balanced scoring propelled visiting Woodridge to its 12th win in a row on Friday night at Springfield.

The Bulldogs earned a 67-52 victory in front of a capacity crowd of 1,250 on Senior Night for the Spartans.

Woodridge (18-4, 13-1) will enter the Division II sectional/district tournament at Stow as the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division champions for the third year in a row.

“That is something we are extremely proud of,” Woodridge coach Ric Blevins said of the league titles. “Last year’s was shared with Norton, and this one and the first one are outright. This group of seniors is 38-4 in the conference over the past three years. ... My guys share the basketball. They are not interested in who gets the glory. They just want to win.”

Sophomore Josh Decker led Woodridge with 13 points.

“I am pretty pumped for tournament time and I think we can make a run,” Decker said. “We made it to the district semifinals the last two years.”

Springfield (5-16, 4-10) received 14 points apiece from seniors Shae Moles and Andrew Smith. Seniors Conner Beatty (11 points), Zach Ickes (seven) and Shawn Terry (three) also scored for coach Tim Cole.

Woodridge won with seven players scoring between seven and 13 points.

“We played together and shared the ball,” said Woodridge senior Jabron Driskill, who scored 12 points.

Bulldogs seniors Joe Mehalik and Michael Massey each scored eight points, and seniors DJ Snyder and Elijah Arnett added seven points apiece.

“That is 12 games in a row that we have won heading into the tournament,” Massey said. “We got a nice four seed and I think we are pretty confident about tournament play.”

Revere, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy and Cleveland Benedictine received the top three seeds at Stow.

“We are typically all on the same page that if we play the way we can play, down the stretch we will be able to stay in the game,” Mehalik said.

Woodridge erased Springfield’s 15-11 first-quarter lead with a 25-8 advantage in the second quarter to take a 36-23 halftime lead. Junior Josh Fleming scored all nine of his points in the second quarter.

“In the second quarter, we settled down,” Fleming said. “We knew that they were going to come out a little bit hot because this is their Senior Night, but coach told us to settle down and our game was going to come to us.”

Woodridge extended its lead to 49-36 at the end of three quarters, and to 63-42 and 65-44 during the fourth quarter.

“Sharing the ball has been our biggest strength,” Arnett said. “I think if we continue to play the way we play and get a little bit better on the defensive end, we can make a real run during tournament time.”

Snyder added: “When everybody is involved and everybody is having fun, that is really when it is the best.”

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.