BOYS BASKETBALL

Barberton 67,

Kent Roosevelt 53

Jordan Soyars scored 29 points, four points above his average, to pace Barberton to a Suburban League American Conference win at home. Maxwell Littlejohn added 19 points for the Magics (6-13, 4-7).

Archbishop Hoban 55,

Cle. Central Catholic 49

Brad Reece and Quan Easterling combined for 17 of Hoban's 23 fourth-quarter points in a North Coast League road win. Reece (10 points) made two 3-pointers and four free throws and Easterling scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Jake Snyder added 11 points and Matt Salopek chipped in 10 as the Knights (15-4, 8-2) claimed a share of the league title.



Norton 91, Coventry 71

In a high-scoring Portage Trail Conference game, Norton came out on top behind Nate Dobben and Phillip Wallace, who scored 34 and 27 points, respectively. Coventry's Ronnie Thompson led all scorers with 40 points.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 78,

Lakewood St. Edward 64

The Irish, ranked seventh in the latest Division I state poll, beat the visiting Eagles (12-7) with a balanced scoring attack. Chris Painter led St. V-M (15-3) with 19 points, followed by Malaki Branham (15), Lunden McDay (14) and Seth Wilson (13).

Jackson 63,

North Canton Hoover 58 (OT)

The Vikings led until the final two minutes of overtime before falling to Jackson (16-3, 10-2) in a Federal League matchup.

BOYS BOWLING

Mahoning/Trumbull/Portage

Division I Sectional

At Sto-Kent Family Entertainment, Kent Roosevelt won the boys team title to join Austintown Fitch and Stow in advancing to the district tournament on Feb. 24 at Roseland Lanes in Oakwood Village.

Matt Richards rolled a 604 three-game series to finish fourth overall. Teammate Kobe Thigpen joined Richards in the top 10 with a seventh-place pin total of 585.

Twinsburg's Kaleb East advanced as an individual, placing second at 645. Tyler Juriga of Nordonia, who was third at 606, also moved on as an individual.

GIRLS BOWLING

Mahoning/Trumbull/Portage

Division I Sectional

The home lanes treated Stow nicely in the Division I sectional at Sto-Kent Family Entertainment, as four Bulldogs finished in the top 10 individually to lead Stow to the team title with a total of 3,673. Boardman was second (3,460) and Warren G. Harding third (3,201), with all three advancing to the district tournament on Feb. 23.

Stow's Kayla Flake rolled a three-game series of 630, 56 pins better than anyone else, to win the individual sectional crown. Jillian Martin was third overall, and Hayley Roberts and Taylor Roberts finished seventh and eighth, respectively, for Stow.

Kent Roosevelt's Jade Kimmel finished fifth with a 553 series and advanced to districts as an individual.

HOCKEY

Hudson 3,

Cleveland Heights 1

Goals by Sully Clark, Wyatt Prado and Matt Hannon lifted Hudson to a Kent Division I sectional win. Blake Lori assisted on all three scores for the Explorers. In goal, Will Hannon stopped 24-of-25 shots for Hudson.