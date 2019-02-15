Right-hander Luis Severino avoided an arbitration hearing with the New York Yankees, agreeing Friday to a $40 million, four-year contract.

Severino's deal includes a team option for 2023 that could make the agreement worth $52.25 million for five seasons. If the option is not exercised, Severino would be eligible for free agency after the 2022 season.

Severino gets a $2 million signing bonus, $4 million in 2019, $10 million in 2020, $10.5 million in 2021 and $11 million in 2022. The team option is for $15 million with a $2.75 million buyout.

Twins lock up Kepler, Polanco

The Minnesota Twins locked up two young position players for the long term by agreeing to five-year contracts with right fielder Max Kepler and shortstop Jorge Polanco.

Kepler's contract is worth $35 million and includes an option that could increase its value to at least $44 million over six years. Polanco's deal is valued at $25.75 million, has two options that could make it worth at least $47.25 million for seven seasons.

Addison Russell apologizes

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell apologized for the "hurt" and "pain" he caused his ex-wife but didn't detail what prompted a 40-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Russell met with the media for the first time since being suspended last fall, a penalty that he accepted without appeal. Russell spoke for nearly 20 minutes at Cubs camp, ahead of position players joining spring training workouts early next week.

The suspension followed allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. Russell missed the final 11 regular-season games plus a wild-card playoff loss to Colorado. He will be eligible to return in early May, barring postponements.

Russell said he is working with a counselor, speaking as recently as Thursday. He noted the support of his family and the team for sensing he is "determined" and "committed" to being a better person.

Around the league

The Detroit Tigers beat pitcher Michael Fulmer in the last salary arbitration case this year, leaving players with a 6-4 final record in decisions. Fulmer was awarded a raise from $575,200 to $2.8 million. Fulmer had asked for $3.4 million. … The Oakland Athletics added depth to their outfield mix by signing outfielder Robbie Grossman to a $2 million, one-year contract Grossman can earn an additional $200,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $100,000 each for 500 and 550. Grossman spent the last three seasons with the Twins. … Right-hander Sergio Romo and the Miami Marlins finalized a one-year contract that guarantees the reliever $2.5 million. Romo can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for games finished as part of the deal: $50,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 games finished. … The Kansas City Royals agreed with reliever Drew Storen on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Storen would have a $1.25 million salary in the major leagues if he is added to the 40-man roster, and he would have the chance to earn additional performance bonuses.