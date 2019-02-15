Former Cavaliers coach Bill Fitch is among the 13 finalists for enshrinement this year into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Cavs hired Fitch as their first coach in 1970. He guided the team for nine years, including the 1975-1976 Miracle of Richfield season at the Coliseum when the Cavs made the NBA playoffs. Fitch resigned in 1979 and led the Boston Celtics to the 1981 championship. He also coached at the Houston Rockets, New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Other finalists include Chris Webber, Marques Johnson, Sidney Moncrief, Bobby Jones, Jack Sikma, Eddie Sutton, Ben Wallace, Paul Westphal and Teresa Weatherspoon.

Webber, part of Michigan's Fab Five and a five-time NBA All-Star, was a finalist for the third consecutive season.

Johnson was a five-time NBA All-Star and an NCAA champion under John Wooden at UCLA. Jones was a four-time NBA All-Star, a huge part of Philadelphia's 1983 NBA-title-winning team and the league's sixth man award winner that season.

Moncrief was a two-time defensive player of the year.

Sikma was an All-Star in seven consecutive seasons and helped Seattle win the 1979 NBA title.

Sutton is a College Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and was the first coach to take four schools to the NCAA Tournament.

Wallace, who attended Cuyahoga Community College, was a massive part of the Detroit Pistons' run to the 2004 NBA title and a four-time defensive player of the year. He played the 2008-2009 season with the Cavs.

Weatherspoon was a five-time All-Star in the WNBA.

Westphal was a stellar player and coach, and won a title with the Celtics as a player in 1974.

Also selected as finalists were Leta Andrews, who won 1,416 games in more than 50 years on the sidelines; Hugh Evans, a referee in the NBA for 28 years; Barbara Stevens, the longtime coach at perennial Division II power Bentley and a winner of more than 1,000 games.

The full class will be selected in April.

Pelicans fire GM

The Pelicans fired General Manager Dell Demps.

His firing comes amid the fallout after All-Star Anthony Davis said in late January that he would not sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded to a contending team.

The decision means a new GM will oversee whatever trade terms the Pelicans decide to accept in exchange for Davis, a six-time All-Star who was the first pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

Demps has been with the club since the summer of 2010, and the Pelicans have made the playoffs three times during his tenure. The Pelicans enter this season's All-Star break at 26-33.