SOFTBALL

Madeira Beach Tournament



The University of Akron split a doubleheader on its first day at the Madeira Beach Tournament in Florida, defeating Drexel 8-4 in the first game before falling 10-2 to Belmont.

Adrian Smith (3-0) hurled her second complete game of the year inside the circle in the opening contest, allowing eight hits and four runs. She struck out four and walked three.

Samantha Malik drilled a two-run home run to lead the offensive explosion for the Zips (3-2-2).

Sydney Jascoe continued her tear at the plate, doubling in two runs to give the Zips some breathing room in the sixth inning.

BASEBALL

Dallas Baptist 3, Kent State 0



The Golden Flashes never got much going and committed several errors in a sloppy season-opening loss on the road.

Kent State (0-1) only managed two hits and had four errors.

Connor Wollersheim took the loss, tossing five innings and giving up two runs on three hits. He struck out six and walked four.