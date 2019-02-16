CLEVELAND — Swimming record times became quite common Saturday in the girls Division I district meet at Cleveland State University’s Busbey Natatorium.

Seven of the 11 events ended with a meet-record time, and one of those seven concluded with a state-record time by Brecksville senior Hannah Bach, who bested her own state record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.53 seconds. She set a district record (1:01.24) and the state record (1:00.75) last year.

“My mindset was not really aimed towards a time, it was just to go out there to have fun and swim as fast as I can,” said Bach, the defending state champion in the 100 breaststroke and an Ohio State University recruit.

“When I saw that I finished in under a minute on the board, I erupted.”

After the race in the water, Bach, in Lane 5, hugged Brecksville freshman Olena Sadovska and Firestone junior Madeline Dyer. Sophomore Maya Lewis of North Canton Hoover took second in 1:03.11 in Lane 7. Dyer was third and Sadovska placed fourth.

“Hannah is such a tough swimmer,” Brecksville coach Mark Krusinski said. “I know she is really well positioned to swim faster next week.”

Hudson won the team title with 366 points. North Canton Hoover (341), Brecksville (308), Firestone (182) and Mayfield (135) rounded out the top five teams.

The top two in each event automatically advanced to the state meet next weekend at Canton’s C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Junior Paige McCormick led Hudson with victories in the 200 freestyle (1:49.70) and in the 500 freestyle (4:52.27).

“Going into this meet I was not fully tapered, so I used the energy from everyone else and just went out there and went for it,” said McCormick, a University of Louisville recruit.

Hudson coach Matt Davis said the Explorers “won with a team effort.”

“We had 21 girls at the district meet, between 20 swimmers and one diver, and the majority of them scored points inside the top 16,” Davis said. “Giovanna Cappabianca was third in both of her individual races, Maddie Hannan was top six in both of her individual races and Gabrielle Loring had a huge day, too.”

Hoover opened with a meet-record time of 1:42.82 in the 200 medley relay with sophomores Paige South and Maya Lewis and seniors Parker Timken and Caroline Ehlers. The Vikings also won the 200 freestyle relay in a meet record 1:33.31 with Ehlers, sophomore Reagan St. Clair, freshman Raeli Blandine and Timken.

Timken’s day also included two other victories, with a meet record 22.75 in the 50 freestyle and a meet record 50.09 in the 100 freestyle.

“I am so proud of my team,” said Timken, a North Carolina State recruit. “We came into this year not knowing what to expect with a new coach, but I think we are doing really well.”

Ehlers placed second in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

“Our girls swam very well with all those meet records,” Hoover coach Mark Rogers said.

North Royalton senior Sarah Turchanik won two events in meet-record times — the 100 butterfly in 55.11 and the 100 backstroke in 55.33.

Firestone junior Madeline Dyer won the 200 individual medley in 2:03.28.

“I spent a lot of time this fall working on my weaknesses, so getting a win and the time is a really big achievement,” Dyer said. “I am really excited and looking forward to swimming next weekend.”

Saturday’s meet ended with Brecksville juniors Karen Krosky, Riley McNichols and Claire Kenney joining senior Maya Conte to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:29.21.

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.