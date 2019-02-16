GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kenmore-Garfield 51, Marietta 49

Coaching in her 24th season, Yontami Jones did not know how her team would react in Saturday's Canton Division I sectional game at Kenmore-Garfield High School.

"We're so young this year," Jones said, "and we're just building up."

And that youth came through. Sophmore guard I'anna Lopp made seven 3-pointers to finish with 21 points for the Rams (12-11). It was the first sectional win for the combined Kenmore-Garfield school, and the first such win for Jones at the helm in three years.

"Lopp did what a point guard was supposed to do when they [Marietta] double-teamed her and did a box-and-one on her," Jones said. "Briana Buckley also played well today," Jones said of the freshman guard who finished with seven points.

Another young player, freshman forward Quimari Shelton had 12 rebounds, a block and a steal.

Kenmore-Garfield advances to face North Canton Hoover in a sectional final Thursday at 7 p.m. The Rams were ahead by 18 points in the third quarter, before the Tigers (10-13) made a late run to close the gap.

Lake 43, Ellet 21

Host Lake advanced in the Canton Division I sectional, led by balanced scoring attack and a defense that shut down all-but-one Orangmen player. Abby Stephens led the Blue Streaks (10-12) with eight points and Kiley Dyrlund scored six and grabbed seven rebounds. Lake plays No. 3 seed Jackson on Thursday in a sectional final.

Alyssa Martin was Ellet's (9-14) bright spot, scoring 17 of the team's 21 points. Martin also had seven rebounds.

Walsh Jesuit 66, Boardman 44

The 10th-seeded Warriors went to Boardman and built up an impressive first-half lead en route to a Ravenna Division I sectional semifinal win. Sloane Sapp and Katie Clark each made three 3-pointers in the first half and Walsh (11-12) built a 35-19 lead.

Clark finished with a game-best 21 points. Sapp had 15 points and six rebounds. Alania Alessio's 11 rebounds led Walsh, which will play at second-seeded Stow on Thursday.

Copley 78, Firestone 55

Outside shooting led the Indians to a Medina Division I sectional win. Copley was 13-for-31 from behind the 3-point line, led by Emily Dente who made five and finished with a team-high 25 points. Emma Brown also added five 3-pointers and 19 points for Copley. Paige Brenner added 17 points, including three 3-pointers and Copley moves on to face No. 1 seed Canton McKinley on Wednesday.

Revere 61, Woodridge 26

In a Nordonia Division II sectional opener, Woodridge stayed with sixth-seeded Revere for a quarter, tying the game 14-14 after one. But the Minutemen (16-7) broke the game open in the second quarter, taking a 14-point halftime lead and then shutting down the Bulldogs (4-18) in the second-half, allowing them only three points.

Guard Adison Novosel led all scorers with 18 points for Revere. Grace Hete and Taylor Rinn added 15 and 13 points, respectively. Emma Francis scored 12 points for Woordridge.

Revere will play third-seeded Orange a sectional final Thursday night.

Tallmadge 49, Marlington 47

Despite the two-point final score, Tallmadge led throughout the game to win a Uniontown Division II sectional semifinal. Lizzie Bickar scored 16 points to lead the host Blue Devils (8-14) who play top-seeded Buchtel on Thursday.

HOCKEY

Walsh Jesuit 10, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 0

Two goals off the sticks of Sacha Trudel, Aiden Cook and Hunter Nalepka led the Warriors to victory in the Kent Division I qualifying bracket at Kent State University. Trudel also added a pair of assists.