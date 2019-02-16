KENT — With nine minutes left in the first half, the Kent State men's basketball team trailed Eastern Michigan by seven points at the M.A.C. Center. Leading scorer Jaylin Walker was on his way to a scoreless first half, and senior point guard Jalen Avery watched from the bench in street clothes.

All against a Mid-American Conference team that had bludgeoned the Golden Flashes by 34 points just a month ago.

Things looked mighty bleak for Kent State.

Then suddenly a switch flipped.

The Flashes held the Eagles scoreless for nearly seven minutes while building an eight-point lead, then pulled away in the second half for a 71-58 victory that avenged their most lopsided loss since 1995.

Junior Antonio Williams, playing at point guard in place of Avery (ankle injury), scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, and junior forward Philip Whittington collected his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 boards.

Walker tacked on 15 points, all in the second half, to help Kent State (19-6, 8-4) earn its second victory in three days without Avery and fourth win in the last five games overall.

The Flashes nearly sliced the Eagles' output from the first matchup in half. Eastern Michigan's top three scorers — Elijah Minnie, Paul Jackson and James Thompson IV — were all held in single digits and combined for just 18 points after producing 57 in last month's 95-61 rout rout.

Kevin McAdoo led Eastern Michigan (11-14, 5-7) with 13 points.

Kent State will visit Central Michigan (17-8, 6-6) on Tuesday.