Jameson Taillon will be the Pittsburgh Pirates' starter for Opening Day.

The right-hander will pitch March 28 against the Reds at Cincinnati, manager Clint Hurdle said Saturday. It will be the first Opening Day start of Taillon's four-year career.

Taillon was 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts last season.

"It's a big honor to kick off the season for the boys, try to set the tone," Taillon said at the Pirates' spring training camp. "Obviously, I care about the body of work but it's a big honor. Growing up as a fan of baseball, there was a certain [aura] about being the Opening Day starter."

Former Indians draft pick Chris Archer will start the home opener April 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

"We put two men in play to represent the club and get us out of the blocks well in the first four games of the season," Hurdle said.

Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove will pitch the second and third games at Cincinnati. The Pirates are undecided on a fifth starter.

Reliever joins Blue Jays

Former Indians reliever John Axford and the Toronto Blue Jays have completed a minor-league contract.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 35-year-old right-hander would get a one-year contract with a $1.65 million salary while in the major leagues. In the deal, announced Saturday by Toronto, he would have the chance to earn $1.7 million in performance bonuses based on games.

Axford was 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA in 45 appearances for Toronto last year, striking out 50 and walking 20 in 51 innings.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31, gave up six runs against Houston in his Dodgers debut on Aug. 4, then broke his right leg eight days later when hit by a comebacker against Colorado. He returned Sept. 17, made just one more appearance and did not appear in the postseason.

A veteran of 10 major-league seasons, Axford also has pitched for Milwaukee (2009-13), St. Louis (2013), Cleveland (2014), Pittsburgh (2014), Colorado (2015) and Oakland (2016-17).

Orioles sign shortstop

The Baltimore Orioles agreed to terms with shortstop Alcides Escobar on a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training.

Baltimore has been looking to increase its infield depth, and Escobar is expected to challenge for the starting shortstop spot.

Escobar, 32, has played 11 seasons with Milwaukee and Kansas City and has a .258 lifetime average. In 2018, he hit .231 with four homers and 31 RBI.

Escobar won the Gold Glove and was an All-Star in 2015, the same year Kansas City won the World Series.

In 2014, 2016 and 2017, Escobar played all 162 games.