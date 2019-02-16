CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brooklyn Nets and former Cavaliers guard Joe Harris held off Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry to win the 3-point contest.

Harris made 12 consecutive shots at one point in the final round on his way to a score of 26 points. Curry was second with 24 in the finals, and Sacramento Kings forward Buddy Hield was third with 19 points.

Curry won the first round with 27 points out of a possible of 34. Hield was second with 26 points, and Harris finished with 25 to grab the last spot in the finals.

Silver likes balance

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he's pleased with the level of competitive balance that currently exists within the league, though cautioned there are still many ways to improve on that front.

Silver's annual All-Star weekend address was Saturday night. It comes with the Milwaukee Bucks holding the NBA's best record, a surprise of sorts in the Denver Nuggets contending for the top record in the Western Conference and the Sacramento Kings in position to end the league's longest current playoff drought at 13 years.

Silver says there are still teams who choose, for whatever reason, to not be as competitive as others. But he says the league is striving to continue creating a fair and balanced playing field for all 30 teams.

NBA in Africa

The NBA is bringing a pro league to Africa.

The Basketball Africa League, a collaboration between the NBA and the sport's global governing body FIBA, was announced Saturday. The initial plan is for the 12-team league to begin play in January.

It's yet to be determined which existing club teams will be part of the league. Qualification tournaments will be held later this year to determine those clubs, with teams from Angola, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia expected to be among those taking part. No nation will have more than two teams in the league.

Irving, Davis plan to play

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis say they both plan to play in Sunday's All-Star game.

Both have been dealing with injuries lately. Irving has been dealing with a strained right knee for about a week, and Davis left the Pelicans' last game before the All-Star break with a bruised muscle in his left shoulder.

Irving is a starter on Team LeBron, and Davis is one of the reserves on that team.

Irving was definitive, saying he is fine and ready to go. Davis' tempered his prediction on playing, saying he expects to play but suggesting that it depends on how he feels Sunday.

LeBron likes Zion

LeBron James says he has kept a close eye on what freshman sensation Zion Williamson is doing at Duke and believes "it's great for the game."

Williamson, a 6-foot-7, 285-pounder, has become a national sensation with his size and leaping ability.

James said Saturday at practice for the All-Star game that the biggest thing he's impressed with is Williamson's athleticism, saying "we all see it," adding that his ability to jump well behind the 10-foot rim is "beyond incredible."

But James, who will play in his 15th All-Star game on Sunday, says he also sees what some others don't: Williamson's humility and love of the game.

James says Williamson is "humble about the fact that he gets to play the game he loves every single day. I love everything about him from the outside looking in." James says Williamson will only get better as the season progresses being around Mike Krzyzewski, who he considers to be the "greatest coach of all time."

Skills competition

Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum made a 3-pointer from just beyond midcourt to beat Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in the final round of the skills competition at All-Star Saturday night.

Tatum defeated Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley in the first round, then topped Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic in the semifinals.