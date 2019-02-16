SWIMMING

Zips records set

In Columbus, the 23rd-ranked University of Akron women's swimming and diving team sent a select few swimmers to compete at the Ohio State Winter Invitational this weekend and set two new program marks.

In the 100-yard butterfly, freshman Sarah Watson won in an NCAA "B" cut with a personal best time of 52.21. Her time set a new program and Mid-American Conference record and is currently tied for 19th-best in the nation.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Sadie Fazekas, Sofia Henell, Ragen Engel and Ellie Nebraska touched the wall first in a record-breaking time of 1:29.35. The time fell under the NCAA provisional time standard, and also broke UA's program record and the MAC record.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

KSU wins on late foul shots

Asiah Dingle broke a 73-73 tie with two free throws with 5.5 second left in the game and Kent State went on to win 77-73 over Bowling Green on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference game in Kent.

Following a timeout, Dingle was able to elude a defender to get into the paint and draw a foul call on her attempt at the basket. The freshman point guard calmly sank both shots to give the Flashes (14-9, 7-5) the lead for good. Dingle finished with 21 points and Ali Poole added 17.

Bowling Green fell to 8-15 overall and 1-11 in the league.

BASEBALL

Dallas Baptist beats KSU

Dallas Baptist beat Kent State 8-4 in the second game of the season for both teams. The hosts got to four Kent State pitchers for nine hits, eight runs (six earned) and four walks. The Flashes (0-2) offense was highlighted by Collin Mathews pinch-hit, two-run homer in ninth inning. It was his first collegiate at-bat.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

KSU drops home debut



Kent State women's lacrosse made its program home debut with its first-ever game at Dix Stadium. The historical significance was ignored by Robert Morris as the Colonials beat the Golden Flashes 11-6.

For the second consecutive game, Abby Jones scored a hat trick to bring her season total of six goals in two games for KSU.

KSU (0-2) trailed 5-1 at halftime but fought back with three goals to start the second half. Jones sparked the KSU run, scoring with an assist from Kelli Bailey. Lluna Katz and Jones scored the next two goals to make it 5-4.

Robert Morris (1-0) outscored the Flashes 6-2 to close out the final 20 minutes.

SOFTBALL

Akron plays in Florida

At the Madeira Beach Tournament in Florida, the University of Akron softball team beat Holy Cross 6-0 behind Adrian Smith's three-hit shutout performance. Smith is now 4-0 on the mound for the Zips (4-2-2). Sydney Jascoe hit her second home run of the year for UA.

TENNIS

West Virginia downs Zips

The University of Akron lost to West Virginia 4-3 in a dual match. Rita Pedroso and Miruna Vasilescu won at No. 1 doubles for the Zips. Vasilescu, at No. 3 singles, and Sophia Geier at No. 1 singles, accounted for UA's other two wins.