Archbishop Hoban senior Michael Heller and Alliance junior Will Rose will each be competing in the Division II state swimming and diving meet this week in Canton.

Heller placed first in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 21.37 seconds at the district meet on Friday at Cleveland State University’s Busbey Natatorium. He also took second in the 100 freestyle in 47.16 seconds.

Rose is also headed to C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton as a district champ via first place finishes in the 100 butterfly (48.94) and the 100 freestyle (46.26) at CSU.

Rovers on top

Rootstown hosted and won the Portage Trail Conference Wrestling Tournament on Saturday with 202 points and four individual champions — Caleb Edwards (113 pounds), Niko Chilson (138), Chris Langguth (195) and Ryan Boyle (220).

Streetsboro placed second with 157½ points and was led by champions Sean Neff (126), Chris Anderson (160) and Hank Carey (170).

Brett Szuhay won a title at 106 and led Crestwood to third with 150½ points. Coventry was fourth with 135 points and champions Miles Knuckles (132) and Austin Hinzman (182). Other individual champions were Norton’s Jayden Morr (120), Ravenna’s Jeff Dunfee (145), Mogadore’s Nick Skye (152) and Cloverleaf’s Logan Henderson (285).

Streak continues

The Revere boys basketball team (16-3) won its 13th game in a row on Friday with a 75-63 victory over visiting East.

Jimmy Salamone made six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points to lead Revere. Sean Leyden scored 10 points, and Grant Scherler, Andrew Rinn and Samson Albert each scored eight points for the Minutemen.

Double-double Dobson

Senior Maria Dobson scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds on Saturday to lead visiting St. Vincent-St. Mary to a 62-57 girls basketball regular season overtime win over Stow.

Lanae Riley (13 points), Sophia Williams (10 points) and Dream Cherry (nine points) also played key roles for St. V-M (13-9).

Lilee Carlson scored 15 points, and Emily Andrassy and Kira Philpot both had 13 points for Stow (19-3), which had won 15 games in a row.

Dynamic duo

In a span of about 24 hours, the Coventry backcourt of Ronnie Thompson and Jaret Griffith combined for 104 points in back-to-back games.

Thompson scored a career-high 40 points for the Comets on Friday night in a 91-71 loss to Norton. Griffith added in 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Comets then defeated Rootstown 70-68 on Saturday night with Griffith scoring 25 points and Thompson scoring 21 points.

Quick shots

• The Copley basketball team improved to 15-5 with wins over host Aurora 88-69 on Friday and host North Canton Hoover 77-69 on Saturday in the Mercy Medical Classic. Samuel Emich led Copley past Aurora with 24 points, DJ Jones scored 17 points and VannAubrey Thomas scored 16 points. Jones scored 26 points in the win over Hoover and Emich contributed 18 points.

• Kaleb Martin scored 23 points on Friday to help Green (15-4) earn a 69-52 win over host Ellet (12-8). Garrison Keeslar (17 points) and Donovan O’Neil (13 points) also reached double figures for the Bulldogs.

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.