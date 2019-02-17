BASKETBALL



BOYS

Scoreboard

Sunday's Results

Carrollton 53, New Lexington 41

Green 82, Revere 53

Lake 73, Dayton Ponitz 47

Massillon 72, Cle. John Hay 56

St. Vincent-St. Mary 71, Brush 67

Scoring Summaries

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 71, BRUSH 67

Brush ;;14;;6;;22;;25;;—;;67

STVM ;;19;;18;;19;;15;;—;;71

BRUSH (18-3) — Dial 10-4-26, Harris 2-0-4, Floyd 3-0-8, James 5-0-11, Hugley 6-4-16, Franks 1-0-2. Totals: 27-8-67.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY (16-3) — Wilson 2-1-5, Painter 2-2-7, McDay 5-9-19, Branham 8-2-19, K. Jones 3-1-7, Ingol 1-0-2, Cone 1-0-2, Addison 1-0-2, Johnson 2-4-8. Totals: 25-19-71.

3-point goals: Floyd 2, Dial 2, Painter, Branham, James. Rebounds: Bru., 29; STVM 30 (Johnson 6). Fouls: Bru., 19-14. Turnovers: Bru., 11-9.

Mercy Medical Center Classic

GREEN 82, REVERE 53

Revere ;;11;;14;;11;;17;;—;;53

Green ;;21;;26;;18;;17;;—;;82

REVERE (16-4) — Albert 0-2-2, Leyden 1-0-3, Salamone 4-0-9, Kent 0-2-2, Scherler 2-0-4, Rinn 3-0-9, Drenth 2-2-7, Richardson 3-6-13, Burke 0-0-0, Christman 1-2-4. Totals: 16 14-19 53.

GREEN (16-4) — Casper 0-2-2, S. Simmer 2-5-9, Q. Simmer 1-0-3, Martin 6-0-15, R. Smith 4-2-10, Autz 0-2-2, O'Neil 10-0-20, Keeslar 6-4-17, Glass 0-1-1, N. Smith 1-1-3. Totals: 30 17-22 82.

3-point goals: Martin 3, Rinn 3, Leyden, Salamone, Drenth, Q. Simmer, Keesler, Richardson. Turnovers: Rev., 15-12. Fouls: Rev., 19-18. Rebounds: Rev., 25 (Drenth 5, Richardson 5); Gre., 31 (Casper 5, Martin 5, S. Simmer 5).

Schedule

Tuesday's Games



Aurora at Nordonia, 7:30 p.m.

Buchtel at Archbishop Hoban, 7 p.m.

Canton Central Catholic at Orrville, 7:30 p.m.

Canton McKinley at New Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Copley at Twinsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Coventry at Marlington, 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls at Barberton, 7:30 p.m.

CVCA at Canton South, 7:30 p.m.

Firestone at Green, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Wadsworth, 7:30 p.m.

Hudson at Kent Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington at Wooster, 7:30 p.m.

Mapleton at Chippewa, 7:30 p.m.

Massillon at Warren G. Harding, 7 p.m.

Mayfield at Brecksville, 7:30 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest at East, 7 p.m.

Norwayne at Norton, 7 p.m.

Ravenna at Mogadore, 7 p.m.

Rittman at Kenmore-Garfield, 7:30 p.m.

Shaker Heights at Revere, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Game



Canton Central Catholic at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games



Archbishop Hoban at Warren JFK, 7 p.m.

Barberton at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Brunswick at Euclid, 7:30 p.m.

Canton McKinley at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Walsh Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian at North Canton Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls at North Royalton, 7:30 p.m.

Green at Wooster, 7:30 p.m.

Kent Roosevelt at Copley, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson at Ellet, 7 p.m.

Marlington at East, 7 p.m.

Medina at Shaker Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Mogadore at Lake Center Christian, 7 p.m.

Norton at Firestone, 7 p.m.

Strongsville at Solon, 7:30 p.m.

Tallmadge at Revere, 7:30 p.m.

Twinsburg at Nordonia, 7:30 p.m.

Wadsworth at Hudson, 7:30 p.m.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at GlenOak, 7 p.m.

Youngstown East at Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games



Chippewa at Lucas, 7:30 p.m.

Mogadore vs. Windham, at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Late Saturday

Uniontown Division II Sectional

RAVENNA 64, COVENTRY 49

Coventry ;;7;;10;;19;;13;;—;;49

Ravenna ;;23;;17;;12;12;;—;;64

COVENTRY (2-21) — Heard 1-2-4, Ragland 1-0-2, Goodlet 5-0-11, Clowser 3-2-10, Karakis 3-2-8, Ross 5-0-12, Baird 0-2-2. Totals: 18-8-49.

RAVENNA (18-5) — Pooler 1-0-2, Robinson 2-0-6, Calhoun 5-3-14, Caples 1-0-2, Jones 1-0-2, Frost 3-0-6, Major 1-0-2, E. Ervin 2-0-4, Rogers 5-0-15, Larkin 1-0-2, Peters 1-0-3, K. Ervin 3-0-6. Totals: 26-3-64.

3-point goals: Rogers 5, Clowser 2, Ross 2, Robinson 2, Goodlet, Calhoun, Peters. Rebounds: Cov., 30 (Karakis 10); Rav., 40 (Calhoun 8). Turnovers: Rav., 15-9. Fouls: Ravenna 14-11.

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday's Games

Medina Division I Sectional Final



Copley at Canton McKinley, 7 p.m.

Wooster Division III Sectional

St. Thomas Aquinas at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Struthers Division III Sectional

Rootstown at East Palestine, 7 p.m.

Norwayne Division IV Sectional

Mogadore at Ashland Mapleton, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Elms at Lake Ridge Academy, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ravenna Division I Sectional Finals

Cuyahoga Falls at Aurora, 7 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit at Stow, 7 p.m.

Canton Division I Sectional Finals

Louisville at Green, 7 p.m.

Perry at GlenOak, 7 p.m.

Kenmore-Garfield at North Canton Hoover, 7 p.m.

Lake at Jackson, 7 p.m.

Medina Division I Sectional Finals



Brunswick at Wooster, 7 p.m.

Barberton at Archbishop Hoban, 7 p.m.

Parma Heights Valley Forge at Wadsworth, 7 p.m.

Euclid Division I Sectional Finals



Twinsburg at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland John Hay at Nordonia, 7 p.m.

Elyria Division I Sectional

Strongsville at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Uniontown Division II Sectional Finals



Tallmadge at Buchtel, 7 p.m.

Ravenna at Canton South, 7 p.m.

Field at Norton, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Norwayne, 7 p.m.

Nordonia Division II Sectional Finals



Cleveland Central Catholic at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7 p.m.

Streetsboro at Shaker Heights Laurel, 7 p.m.

Revere at Orange, 7 p.m.

Parma Heights Valley Forge Division I Sectional Final



Brecksville at Medina, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wooster Division III Sectional Finals



St. Thomas Aquinas-Manchester winner Loudonville, 1 p.m.

Fairless-Smithville winner at Orrville, 1 p.m.

Triway-Northwestern winner at Chippewa, 1 p.m.

Struthers Division III Sectional Finals



Rootstown-East Palestine winner at South Range, 1 p.m.

Norwayne Division IV Sectional Finals



Mogadore-Ashland Mapleton winner at Dalton, 1 p.m.

Our Lady of the Elms-Lake Ridge Academy winner at Lake Center Christian, 1 p.m.