BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Vincent-St. Mary 71,

Brush 67

Brush made it a game after trailing 37-20 at halftime, but the Irish's balanced offense and free-throw shooting down the stretch helped the state's seventh-ranked team improve to 16-3.

Chris Painter's 3-point buzzer-beater to end the first quarter ignited a 15-point run in the second quarter that pushed St. V-M's lead to 19.

The Arcs (18-3) closed to within 10 with 2:27 to go in the third quarter, and pulled to within eight (56-48) on a deep 3-pointer by Dial (26 points) with 6:14 to play. Brush kept coming, and Dial fed John Hugley for a slam dunk that cut the Irish lead to 67-65 with 1:13 remaining.

Forced to foul, Brush put Painter at the line with 30.5 seconds left, and the senior guard hit the first foul shot. He missed the second, but a lane violation call gave Painter another shot. Painter then converted to put the Irish up 69-65, and a turnover by Brush sealed the outcome.

Lunden McDay and Malaki Branham each scored 19 points for St. V-M. Painter finished with seven points, and Marcus Johnson added eight points and six rebounds.

Green 82, Revere 53

Donovan O'Neil scored 20 points, Garrison Keeslar 17 and Kaleb Martin 15 for the Bulldogs (16-4) in a nonleague win over Revere (16-4) in the Mercy Medical Center Classic at North Canton Hoover. Green led 47-25 at the half and had a 30-point advantage for most of the second half.

Massillon 72, Cleveland John Hay 56

The Tigers rolled to their second victory of the weekend in the Mercy Medical Center Classic at North Canton Hoover High School.

Jaden Stock scored a team-high 16 points for Massillon (8-12), and Isaiah Roberson scored 11 of the Tigers' 15 points in the second quarter. Luke Sabo added 10 points, seven of them in the fourth quarter to help secure the win.