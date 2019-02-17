BASEBALL

Dallas Baptist sweeps Kent State

Dallas Baptist completed a three-game, season-opening sweep of Kent State with an 8-1 win in the series finale on Sunday in Dallas.

The Golden Flashes fell behind early when the Patriots scored twice in the bottom of the first inning, but responded in the third when Michael Turner led off the inning with a double to left center, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored when Collin Mathews singled through the left side.

SOFTBALL

Akron wins

The University of Akron closed the Madeira Beach (Fla.) Tournament with a comeback 9-3 win over George Mason on Sunday. George Mason led 3-1 in the third inning, before the Zips rallied.

Junior Adrian Smith started on the mound for Akron (5-3-2) but was removed after suffering an injury diving for the ball. She was replaced by her sister, freshman Amaya Smith, who earned her first collegiate victory.

After Sydney Jascoe's two-run single in the bottom of the third inning tied the score 3-3., UA onscored runs in the fourth on a fielders choice and on a sacrifice fly by Jessie Holzman (Medina).

Kayla Wulf's single put the Zips up 6-3 in the fifth, and Laura Lakins (Ellet) hit a two-run single in the sixth to make it 8-3. Lakins came around to score on an error by the Patriots (3-5).

GYMNASTICS

Kent sets MAC marks

Kent State scored a season-high 195.800 and earned its first Mid-American Conference win of the season at Bowling Green. The all-around score was the highest score by a MAC team this season, and Kent State set season highs in all four events — bars (48.975), vault (48.800), floor (49.050) and beam (48.975).

Kent State freshman Madison Trott and senior Dara Williams tied for first on bars, each scoring a 9.850