Pitchers and catchers may have reported to Cleveland Indians spring training last week in Goodyear, Ariz., but the real fun starts now. Today is the team's first full-squad workout, leading up to the spring training opener on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.

The offseason has been a lean one for the Indians. The team cut its payroll significantly. More than $30 million was saved by letting free agents Cody Allen, Michael Brantley and Andrew Miller sign elsewhere. The team also executed several trades that saved money. Yan Gomes was sent to the Washington Nationals, Yonder Alonso to the Chicago White Sox and Edwin Encarnacion to the Seattle Mariners in a deal that brought back Carlos Santana and Jake Bauers.

The Indians, who have won their division three years in a row, will look a little different this season. To get you ready for spring training, here are some of the key topics Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com Indians beat writer Ryan Lewis has covered this offseason:

The Indians didn't spend a lot, but there are new faces

Cleveland achieved its goal of lowering payroll for 2019, but players had to be brought in to fill the vacant roster spots. The Indians' returning outfielders Leonys Martin, Greg Allen, and Tyler Naquin are light on big names and power hitting, which could lead to a newcomer emerging. Jordan Luplow, acquired in November as part of a trade with Pittsburgh that involved utility man Erik Gonzalez, is one of them. Luplow played both left and right field for Pittsburgh. Matt Joyce, a nonroster invitee to spring training, is a player who could stick with the Tribe in the outfield.

Another nonroster invitee to keep an eye on is relief pitcher Alex Wilson. As Lewis pointed out this offseason, Wilson had a 3.36 ERA and 4.28 FIP in 2018 with the Detroit Tigers but struggled against left-handed hitters.

This offseason, the Indians also signed catcher Kevin Plawecki and traded for reliever Nick Wittgren.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on the mend

One familiar face you won't be seeing for a while is star shortstop Francisco Lindor. The 25-year-old has finished in the top 10 of American League MVP voting the last three seasons, but a calf strain will keep him out of spring training. The All-Star could also miss the first couple weeks of the season.

Lindor is coming off a 2018 season in which he hit a career-high 38 home runs, along with 42 doubles, 92 RBI, 129 runs scored and 25 stolen bases.

Trevor Bauer is richer, saltier

One Indian who will make more money with the Indians this season is starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. After making $6.525 million a year ago, the starter is getting bumped up to $13 million for 2019 after winning an arbitration hearing.

But Bauer was left with a little bit of a bad taste in his mouth afterward. Here's a bit about the ordeal, via Stephen Hawkins of the Associated Press:

In his 2018 case, Bauer won a raise from $3.55 million to $6,525,000 after the Indians offered $5.3 million.

That was more money than even he anticipated, so Bauer donated that extra to charity and looked for a way to create awareness for the causes that would be supported by his campaign. In his “69 days of giving,” he donated $420.69 to a different charity over 68 days, and then $69,420.69 to another charity on the last day.

Bauer indicated that the social meanings of those numbers — 420 is associated with marijuana use, and 69 has a sexual connotation — were presented in the final rebuttal by MLB Labor Relations Department representatives.

“The intent behind it, that I would characterize, was to demean my character,” Bauer said.

According to Bauer, though, everything between he and the Indians is just fine.

Roberto Perez's chance for a bounceback

Catcher Roberto Perez has just been looking for some consistent playing time. Following the trade of Gomes, an All-Star last season, Perez will get his shot.

“I’m excited, man. I’m going to prove some people wrong,” Perez said in a profile Lewis wrote in January. “I’m ready for the opportunity, for the challenge, and whatever happens, whatever it takes, I’m there. I can’t wait to get going.

A new look on the field

As the Indians distance themselves from Chief Wahoo, the team will feature new jerseys this season. Revealed in November, the Indians will have a new uniform with red as the base color. Here's what they look like, as a reminder (image courtesy of the Indians):

The Indians aren't the only ones ditching Chief Wahoo. Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard containers got a redesigned look as well.