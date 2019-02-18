The Firestone wrestling team ended a 15-year drought by winning the City Series championship on Saturday on the mats at Kenmore-Garfield.

Fourth-year Firestone wrestling coach Dan Sandy, 33, was a freshman at Ohio State University 15 years ago.

“Our goal since last season has been to get better every day through commitment and hard work,” said Sandy, a 2003 Walsh Jesuit graduate who has a bachelor's degree from Ohio State and a master's degree from the University of Akron.

“Winning the City title is just a by-product of our daily quest to obtain this goal. We have a very diverse and cohesive team. Everyone took care of their jobs on Saturday and we are proud to bring the title back to Firestone for the first time in 15 years.”

Firestone finished first with eight champions: Hamzah Abdelrahim (113 pounds), Jonathan Williams (126), Sir McDaniel (132), Ricky McReynolds (138), Jordan Tranthem (152), Joseph Durkee (170), George Rozier (182) and Logan Johnson (285).

Ellet finished second behind champions Cole Yurich (120) and Sam Lord (145).

The other champs were Kenmore-Garfield’s Chandler Forshee (106), Buchtel’s Xavier Sanders (160) and North’s Jarrell Johnson (195) and Nsenga Hakizmana (220).

PAC wrestling

Tuslaw won the Principals Athletic Conference wrestling tournament title with 208 points and CVCA was second with 171½ points on Saturday at Fairless.

Tuslaw and CVCA each won six weight classes.

The Mustangs champions were Zach Lyons (106), Brier Marthey (145), Brennan Shirley (152), Kyle Ryder (160), Greg Eberhardt (170) and Jake Loar (195).

The Royals champions were Jacob Decatur (113), Caden Scarbrough (120), Matthew Williams (126), Jordan Decatur (132), Danny Sinchok (138) and Breslin Walker (285).

Northwest (116) and Orrville (115) were third and fourth in the team race. Manchester’s Jake Baker (182) and Orrville’s Jeremy Bailey (220) rounded out the individual champs.

St. V-M update

St. Vincent-St. Mary will wrap up its boys basketball regular-season schedule at home this week when Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph visits Akron on Tuesday and Canton McKinley travels up I-77 on Friday.

St. V-M (16-3) recently was awarded a win by forfeit from host Walsh Jesuit after last week’s game was wiped out because of water coming through the roof and onto the court.

The Irish then won 71-67 over visiting Brush (18-3) on Sunday when Lunden McDay and Malaki Branham each scored 19 points for St. V-M. Chris Painter finished with seven points, and Marcus Johnson added eight points and six rebounds for coach Dru Joyce II.

Happenings at Hoover

Green, Lake and Massillon each recorded a boys basketball win on Sunday at the Mercy Medical Center Classic at North Canton Hoover.

Green (16-4) won 82-53 over Revere (16-4) with Donovan O’Neil scoring 20 points, Garrison Keeslar scoring 17 points and Kaleb Martin scoring 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Jaden Stock scored 16 points to help Massillon (8-12) beat Cleveland John Hay 72-56. Isaiah Roberson scored 11 points and Luke Sabo added 10 points.

Lake topped Dayton Ponitz 73-47 with Jake Maranville scoring 24 points.

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.