BASKETBALL



BOYS

Scoring Summary

HUDSON 59, ELLET 49



Ellet;;8;;16;;8;;17;;—;;49

Hudson;;15;;18;;9;;17;;—;;59

ELLET (12-8) — Carter 2-0-5, Rooks 1-0-2, Jones 1-2-5, Ad. Jordan 4-0-12, Hogg 8-5-21, An. Jordan 1-1-4. Totals: 17-8-49.

HUDSON (12-8)— Martin 7-1-16, Wallace 3-3-9, Ganaway 3-1-10, Chokenea 1-0-3, McCormick 1-0-3, B. Lal 2-0-4, Gentry 2-0-4, Burdett 5-0-10. Totals: 24-5-59.

3-point goals: Ad. Jordan 4, Ganaway 3, Martin, Chokenea, McCormick, Carter, Jones, An. Jordan. Fouls: Ell., 17-13. JV Score: Hudson, 38-31.

Schedule

Tuesday's Games



Aurora at Nordonia, 7:30 p.m.

Buchtel at Archbishop Hoban, 7 p.m.

Canton Central Catholic at Orrville, 7:30 p.m.

Canton McKinley at New Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Copley at Twinsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Coventry at Marlington, 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls at Barberton, 7:30 p.m.

CVCA at Canton South, 7:30 p.m.

Firestone at Green, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Wadsworth, 7:30 p.m.

Hudson at Kent Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington at Wooster, 7:30 p.m.

Mapleton at Chippewa, 7:30 p.m.

Massillon at Warren G. Harding, 7 p.m.

Mayfield at Brecksville, 7:30 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest at East, 7 p.m.

Norwayne at Norton, 7 p.m.

Ravenna at Mogadore, 7 p.m.

Rittman at Kenmore-Garfield, 7:30 p.m.

Shaker Heights at Revere, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Game



Canton Central Catholic at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games



Archbishop Hoban at Warren JFK, 7 p.m.

Barberton at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Brunswick at Euclid, 7:30 p.m.

Canton McKinley at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Walsh Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian at North Canton Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls at North Royalton, 7:30 p.m.

Green at Wooster, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson at Ellet, 7 p.m.

Kent Roosevelt at Copley, 7:30 p.m.

Marlington at East, 7 p.m.

Medina at Shaker Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Mogadore at Lake Center Christian, 7 p.m.

North at Dalton, 7:30 p.m.

Norton at Firestone, 7 p.m.

Strongsville at Solon, 7:30 p.m.

Tallmadge at Revere, 7:30 p.m.

Twinsburg at Nordonia, 7:30 p.m.

Wadsworth at Hudson, 7:30 p.m.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at GlenOak, 7 p.m.

Youngstown East at Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games



Chippewa at Lucas, 7:30 p.m.

Mogadore vs. Windham, at Quicken Loans Arena, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday's Games

Medina Division I Sectional Final



Copley at Canton McKinley, 7 p.m.

Wooster Division III Sectional

St. Thomas Aquinas at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Struthers Division III Sectional

Rootstown at East Palestine, 7 p.m.

Norwayne Division IV Sectional

Mogadore at Ashland Mapleton, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Elms at Lake Ridge Academy, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ravenna Division I Sectional Finals

Cuyahoga Falls at Aurora, 7 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit at Stow, 7 p.m.

Canton Division I Sectional Finals

Kenmore-Garfield at North Canton Hoover, 7 p.m.

Lake at Jackson, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Green, 7 p.m.

Perry at GlenOak, 7 p.m.

Medina Division I Sectional Finals



Barberton at Archbishop Hoban, 7 p.m.

Brunswick at Wooster, 7 p.m.

Parma Heights Valley Forge at Wadsworth, 7 p.m.

Euclid Division I Sectional Finals



Cleveland John Hay at Nordonia, 7 p.m.

Twinsburg at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Parma Heights Valley Forge Division I Sectional Final



Brecksville at Medina, 7 p.m.

Elyria Division I Sectional

Strongsville at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Uniontown Division II Sectional Finals



Field at Norton, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Norwayne, 7 p.m.

Ravenna at Canton South, 7 p.m.

Tallmadge at Buchtel, 7 p.m.

Nordonia Division II Sectional Finals



Cleveland Central Catholic at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7 p.m.

Revere at Orange, 7 p.m.

Streetsboro at Shaker Heights Laurel, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wooster Division III Sectional Finals



Fairless-Smithville winner at Orrville, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas-Manchester winner at Loudonville, 1 p.m.

Triway-Northwestern winner at Chippewa, 1 p.m.

Struthers Division III Sectional Finals



Rootstown-East Palestine winner at South Range, 1 p.m.

Norwayne Division IV Sectional Finals



Mogadore-Ashland Mapleton winner at Dalton, 1 p.m.

Our Lady of the Elms-Lake Ridge Academy winner at Lake Center Christian, 1 p.m.

BOWLING

GIRLS

Division II Sectional Tournament

(At Buckeye Lanes, North Olmsted)

Team Results: 1. Coventry 3,383; 2. Hubbard 3,361; 3. Springfield 3,341; 4. Struthers 3,098; 5. Girard 3,056; 6. Garrettsville 3,041; 7. Keystone 3,005; 8. Crestwood 2,980; 9. Ravenna 2,950; 10. Lowellville 2,929; 11. Sullivan Black River 2,815; 12. Parma Padua 2,693; 13. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 2,634; 14. Warren Champion 2,619.

Individuals: 1. Trautman (Girard) 614; 2. Davis (Hubbard) 608; 3. Stanton (Struthers) 599; 4. Smith (Springfield) 555; 5. Strahan (Crestwood) 546; 6. McGraw (Coventry) 542; 7. Lewis (Hubbard) 522; 8. Tahsler (Padua) 521; 9. Rotz (Lowellville) 516; 10. Sanchez (Garrettsville) 506.