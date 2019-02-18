BASKETBALL
BOYS
Scoring Summary
HUDSON 59, ELLET 49
Ellet;;8;;16;;8;;17;;—;;49
Hudson;;15;;18;;9;;17;;—;;59
ELLET (12-8) — Carter 2-0-5, Rooks 1-0-2, Jones 1-2-5, Ad. Jordan 4-0-12, Hogg 8-5-21, An. Jordan 1-1-4. Totals: 17-8-49.
HUDSON (12-8)— Martin 7-1-16, Wallace 3-3-9, Ganaway 3-1-10, Chokenea 1-0-3, McCormick 1-0-3, B. Lal 2-0-4, Gentry 2-0-4, Burdett 5-0-10. Totals: 24-5-59.
3-point goals: Ad. Jordan 4, Ganaway 3, Martin, Chokenea, McCormick, Carter, Jones, An. Jordan. Fouls: Ell., 17-13. JV Score: Hudson, 38-31.
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
Aurora at Nordonia, 7:30 p.m.
Buchtel at Archbishop Hoban, 7 p.m.
Canton Central Catholic at Orrville, 7:30 p.m.
Canton McKinley at New Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.
Copley at Twinsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Coventry at Marlington, 7 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls at Barberton, 7:30 p.m.
CVCA at Canton South, 7:30 p.m.
Firestone at Green, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Wadsworth, 7:30 p.m.
Hudson at Kent Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington at Wooster, 7:30 p.m.
Mapleton at Chippewa, 7:30 p.m.
Massillon at Warren G. Harding, 7 p.m.
Mayfield at Brecksville, 7:30 p.m.
North Canton Hoover at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest at East, 7 p.m.
Norwayne at Norton, 7 p.m.
Ravenna at Mogadore, 7 p.m.
Rittman at Kenmore-Garfield, 7:30 p.m.
Shaker Heights at Revere, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Game
Canton Central Catholic at Northwest, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Archbishop Hoban at Warren JFK, 7 p.m.
Barberton at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Brunswick at Euclid, 7:30 p.m.
Canton McKinley at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.
Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Walsh Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at North Canton Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls at North Royalton, 7:30 p.m.
Green at Wooster, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson at Ellet, 7 p.m.
Kent Roosevelt at Copley, 7:30 p.m.
Marlington at East, 7 p.m.
Medina at Shaker Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Mogadore at Lake Center Christian, 7 p.m.
North at Dalton, 7:30 p.m.
Norton at Firestone, 7 p.m.
Strongsville at Solon, 7:30 p.m.
Tallmadge at Revere, 7:30 p.m.
Twinsburg at Nordonia, 7:30 p.m.
Wadsworth at Hudson, 7:30 p.m.
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at GlenOak, 7 p.m.
Youngstown East at Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chippewa at Lucas, 7:30 p.m.
Mogadore vs. Windham, at Quicken Loans Arena, 1 p.m.
GIRLS
Tournament Schedule
Wednesday's Games
Medina Division I Sectional Final
Copley at Canton McKinley, 7 p.m.
Wooster Division III Sectional
St. Thomas Aquinas at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Struthers Division III Sectional
Rootstown at East Palestine, 7 p.m.
Norwayne Division IV Sectional
Mogadore at Ashland Mapleton, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Elms at Lake Ridge Academy, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Ravenna Division I Sectional Finals
Cuyahoga Falls at Aurora, 7 p.m.
Walsh Jesuit at Stow, 7 p.m.
Canton Division I Sectional Finals
Kenmore-Garfield at North Canton Hoover, 7 p.m.
Lake at Jackson, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Green, 7 p.m.
Perry at GlenOak, 7 p.m.
Medina Division I Sectional Finals
Barberton at Archbishop Hoban, 7 p.m.
Brunswick at Wooster, 7 p.m.
Parma Heights Valley Forge at Wadsworth, 7 p.m.
Euclid Division I Sectional Finals
Cleveland John Hay at Nordonia, 7 p.m.
Twinsburg at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Parma Heights Valley Forge Division I Sectional Final
Brecksville at Medina, 7 p.m.
Elyria Division I Sectional
Strongsville at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Uniontown Division II Sectional Finals
Field at Norton, 7 p.m.
Northwest at Norwayne, 7 p.m.
Ravenna at Canton South, 7 p.m.
Tallmadge at Buchtel, 7 p.m.
Nordonia Division II Sectional Finals
Cleveland Central Catholic at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7 p.m.
Revere at Orange, 7 p.m.
Streetsboro at Shaker Heights Laurel, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wooster Division III Sectional Finals
Fairless-Smithville winner at Orrville, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas-Manchester winner at Loudonville, 1 p.m.
Triway-Northwestern winner at Chippewa, 1 p.m.
Struthers Division III Sectional Finals
Rootstown-East Palestine winner at South Range, 1 p.m.
Norwayne Division IV Sectional Finals
Mogadore-Ashland Mapleton winner at Dalton, 1 p.m.
Our Lady of the Elms-Lake Ridge Academy winner at Lake Center Christian, 1 p.m.
BOWLING
GIRLS
Division II Sectional Tournament
(At Buckeye Lanes, North Olmsted)
Team Results: 1. Coventry 3,383; 2. Hubbard 3,361; 3. Springfield 3,341; 4. Struthers 3,098; 5. Girard 3,056; 6. Garrettsville 3,041; 7. Keystone 3,005; 8. Crestwood 2,980; 9. Ravenna 2,950; 10. Lowellville 2,929; 11. Sullivan Black River 2,815; 12. Parma Padua 2,693; 13. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 2,634; 14. Warren Champion 2,619.
Individuals: 1. Trautman (Girard) 614; 2. Davis (Hubbard) 608; 3. Stanton (Struthers) 599; 4. Smith (Springfield) 555; 5. Strahan (Crestwood) 546; 6. McGraw (Coventry) 542; 7. Lewis (Hubbard) 522; 8. Tahsler (Padua) 521; 9. Rotz (Lowellville) 516; 10. Sanchez (Garrettsville) 506.