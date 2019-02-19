There is more than one way the Browns could divert opponents' attention from Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett, freeing their young edge rusher to consistently dominate the way new coordinator Steve Wilks hopes the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft will.

Some fans point to replacing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah with a better pass rusher as one of the keys to unlocking Garrett's All-Pro potential.

But what if the Browns prefer to keep Ogbah as their starting left end opposite Garrett and assist their pass rush by adding a disruptive force on the interior of the four-man front they'll employ under Wilks?

"I think you can never have enough rushers," Wilks said Feb. 7 during his introductory news conference. "Whether you complement [Garrett] from the inside with a strong three-technique that can rush and get off the ball or where it is another guy from the outside [at end], it affects [the opponent's] pass protection. They can’t really lean to one side, and it really takes some pressure off [Garrett]."

The Browns have a promising nose tackle in Larry Ogunjobi but could use a more productive starter at three-technique than Trevon Coley. In ProFootballFocus.com's 2018 grades, Ogunjobi ranked 88th among 112 qualifying defensive tackles. Coley ranked 111th. In 30 games, Ogunjobi has compiled 6.5 sacks, including 5.5 last season. In 31 games, Coley has registered 2.5 sacks, including a half sack last season.

There is an obvious need.

Enter the 2019 offseason, when General Manager John Dorsey will attempt to add pieces to help catapult the Browns from a refreshing turnaround resulting in a record of 7-8-1 to the franchise's first playoff berth since 2002.

If the Browns don't address defensive tackle through a trade or free agency, which begins March 13, a draft rich at the position could yield the answer in late April.

The way ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. sees the first round unfolding, the Browns, with the 17th overall pick, will likely have an opportunity to select one of the standout defensive tackles from national champion Clemson: junior Dexter Lawrence or senior Christian Wilkins.

"Maybe both of them," Kiper said Tuesday during a conference call, "but certainly I think one of those two would be there when the Browns pick."

Lawrence, listed as 6-foot-4 and 350 pounds, compiled 162 tackles, including 11 sacks and 20 for loss, 43 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in 40 games, including 36 starts, at Clemson. His production dipped, though, after he recorded seven sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss en route to becoming the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. Last season, he had 1.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.

Wilkins, listed as 6-4 and 315 pounds, finished his four seasons at Clemson with 250 tackles, including 16 sacks and 41 for loss, 56 QB pressures, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 59 games, including 45 starts. He became the fifth unanimous All-American in school history last season, posting career highs with six sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Lawrence's skill set and playing style suggest he's more likely to be used as a nose tackle in the NFL than a three-technique. Still, in Kiper's second mock draft, which published online this week, he predicted the Browns would select Lawrence, who was suspended along with two teammates, offensive lineman Zach Giella, and tight end Braden Galloway, for Clemson's College Football Playoff wins over Notre Dame and Alabama because they tested positive for ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug.

Kiper cited his belief that Lawrence's combination of size and athletic ability will turn heads next week during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"[He's] a big 340-pounder who showed he can get into the backfield and be a guy who can be disruptive," Kiper said. "He may run [the 40-yard dash] in the 5.05 [second] to 5.1 range at 340 pounds. He's going to be a physical freak at the combine and obviously impress people there.

"I think you could get to Christian Wilkins, who has great versatility. He's played it seems like forever at Clemson. Very solid player."

Todd McShay, Kiper's counterpart at ESPN, has the Browns taking Wilkins in his second mock draft, which published online Feb. 7.

In Kiper's first mock draft, he matched the Browns with Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, whom Kiper described as "top-10 talent, some would even argue top-five talent." However, Kiper has Simmons sliding out of the first round because he recently suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during training.

Kiper forecasts a total of five defensive tackles being picked in the opening round: Alabama's Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall, New York Jets), Houston's Ed Oliver (No. 14, Atlanta Falcons), Lawrence (No. 17, Browns), Wilkins (No. 19 Tennessee Titans) and Notre Dame's Jerry Tillery (No. 28, Los Angeles Chargers).

If the Browns don't choose a tackle or end in the first round to boost their defensive line and aid Garrett coming off his 13.5-sack season, other positions that would be logical targets are wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback and offensive tackle.

