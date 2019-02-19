Mock drafts continue to pile up with the anticipation for the 2019 NFL Draft building.

This week, one came from venerable ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The always well-coiffed Kiper is among those pointing to the defensive line as being a target spot for the Cleveland Browns in the first round. It makes sense, too. Most consider the defensive line to be the strength of the first round in the draft this year, and the Browns may want to upgrade the spot next to Larry Ogunjobi.

In Kiper's mock draft, released Monday, the Browns were given massive Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Clemson's defensive line featured potentially three first-round picks last season, and the 340-pound Lawrence was the chief run stopper. Kiper's initial mock had the Browns taking Mississippi State lineman Jeffery Simmons. But a torn ACL could cause Simmons to miss the 2019 season, and for his draft stock to plummet.

Along with Kiper's, here's a roundup of the most recent mock drafts online:

Mel Kiper, ESPN (link)

The pick: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

The massive 6-foot-5, 340-pound Lawrence is a different kind of player -- he's not as good of a pass-rusher as Simmons -- but he'd fit next to Larry Ogunjobi, who has come into his own.

Benjamin Solak, The Draft Network (link)

The pick: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Greedy isn’t nearly as polished a player as (Denzel) Ward was coming out, but he does over a length profile that Ward doesn’t have, while also showing the potential to wipe a man-coverage assignment from the ball-game.

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report (link)

The pick: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

The former 5-star recruit may not quite have satisfied the expectations heaped upon him, but his movement skills are good enough to man left tackle with the power at 6'6" and 325 pounds to improve the strong side.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (link)

The pick: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf has drawn comparisons to Josh Gordon but without the off-field concerns. If you're looking to replace Gordon's productivity, why not go with the player who reminds you of him? Metcalf is our top wide receiver and he can take over games.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports (link)

The pick: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

The Browns are solid on the interior of their line, but the tackles are still so-so at best. Cajuste could come in and provide immediate depth or push for a starting job on either side of the line.

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL Network (link)

The pick: Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

Williams is a stud lineman who will help solidify this offensive line -- and protecting Baker Mayfield is a must.

Ryan O'Halloran, Denver Post (link)

The pick: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

The Browns need receiver help, but Wilkins represents the value pick here. At a listed 309 pounds with 41 tackles for lost yardage in 59 games, he will be an instant contributor.

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire (link)

The pick: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

There are a few different directions the Browns could go here, but finding a young corner to pair with rookie Pro Bowler Denzel Ward should be one of their top priorities.