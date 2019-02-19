The University of Akron men’s basketball team showed a flair for the dramatic Tuesday night at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green but it wasn't enough to avoid a 73-69 loss.

It took a drive and a score by the Falcons’ Justin Turner, the most significant of his game-high 23 points, with less than a second remaining to give the Falcons (19-7, 11-2 in Mid-American Conference) a win, but the Zips (14-12, 6-7) did well to put themselves in a position to win the game.

In the game’s closing moments, UA made three consecutive 3-pointers — the arc having been a dead zone to them most of the night — to give themselves a chance.

The first came from forward Daniel Utomi with 47 seconds left to cut the Bowling Green lead to 65-62. It was Utomi’s first 3-pointer of the game.

Two Falcons free throws lifted them to a 67-62 lead before UA guard Jimond Ivey answered with a four-point play with 35.8 seconds left in the game to cut the Zips' deficit to 67-66 and give them a chance at walking away with a totally unexpected win.

Two Falcons made free throws after an intentional foul made it 69-66 before Zips point guard Loren Cristian Jackson made a 3-pointer to tie it at 69-69. But in the end, the Zips ran out of time.

Jeremy Roscoe led the Zips with 16 points off the bench and Jackson finished with 14 points. Roscoe also added seven rebounds. Bowling Green’s Demajeo Wiggins led all players with 12 rebounds.

It was a familiar refrain for the Zips, as defensively they played well enough to win the game, holding the Falcons to 41 percent shooting (27-of-66), containing Turner who went scoreless in the first half, and forcing 12 turnovers.

Where they faltered was their inability to generate consistent offense after the first half, when at one point they went on a 15-0 run.

UA shot 37 percent from the floor (27-of-70 and 31 percent on 3-pointers (10-of-32). They also lost the battle on the glass 45-42.

