Asking the Kent State men's basketball team to win three games in six days without its starting senior point guard was asking a little too much.

The Golden Flashes (19-7, 8-5 Mid-American Conference) battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit to briefly take the lead, but were outscored by 15 points in the final 8:19 and lost to host Central Michigan 84-74 Tuesday night in Mount Pleasant.

“Obviously, a disappointing loss,” KSU coach Rob Senderoff said. “Give Central Michigan credit, they made plays down the stretch on both ends of the floor. We've got to bounce back from this quickly.”

Junior forward Philip Whittington finished with 18 points and five rebounds to lead the Flashes. Senior guard Jaylin Walker scored 14 points and grabbed a team-high seven boards, but shot just 2-of-16 from the floor and missed all four of his 3-point attempts. He did convert 10-of-12 free throws.

Three-point shooting proved to be the difference. The Chippewas (18-8, 7-6) made 9-of-17 attempts from beyond the arc, and Kent State was just 1-of-14.

The Flashes played their third consecutive game without Jalen Avery, who suffered a sprained ankle in a Feb. 8 loss at Akron. Junior guard Antonio Williams slid over from the two spot to the point and finished with 13 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Kent State trailed 40-33 despite struggling in the first half. Walker was 0-for-7 from the floor, the team missed all six 3-point attempts, the Flashes had eight turnovers compared to two assists, and five players were saddled with two fouls each.

Walker's first field goal brought his team within 52-51 with 13:10 left, then Williams tied it at 53 with a layup. A jumper by junior guard CJ Williamson gave Kent State its first lead at 55-53 with 11:33 to play.

The Flashes pushed the lead to 64-59, but Central Michigan countered with a 7-0 run to go in front for good. The Chippewas led 77-73 with under two minutes left, then Kent State missed all four of its shots from the floor and committed a turnover down the stretch and Central Michigan pulled away.

Senior guard Shawn Roundtree Jr. led the Chippewas with 20 points, including 4-of-7 on 3-pointers. Junior forward Robert Montgomery produced 19 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Larry Austin Jr. added 17 points and 11 assists.

Avery reportedly has a good chance to return to action on Friday, when Kent State visits No. 25 Buffalo (23-3, 11-2).