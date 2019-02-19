St. Vincent St. Mary needed a spark against Villa Angela-St. Joseph on Tuesday night.

The Fighting Irish, who were playing their third game in five days, started out flat against the Vikings and found themselves trailing VASJ by two after a Jonah Waag layup early in the fourth quarter.

Enter Isaiah Ingol.

First, Ingol knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4:23 left in the fourth quarter to give the Irish a lead.

Twenty seconds later, he had an and-one layup that not only increased the lead to three, but also electrified the crowd assembled inside the LeBron James Arena.

In total, the junior scored nine points in the second half to help key an Irish comeback in their 63-59 win.

“He’s a young guy who’s struggled all year shooting the ball," St. V-M coach Dru Joyce said. "He’s worked every day after practice but when he gets in the game they weren’t falling. He’s never been afraid of that moment and that’s great to see.

“It’s a great win for us. These guys are young and it’s tough to leave a Sunday game that was down to the wire and get ready for another game when everyone comes at you like it’s their state championship.”

For Joyce and the Irish (17-3), having a tough schedule is nothing new.

“It’s what we do,” he said. “Every year the schedule has been tough and we do it for a reason to prepare us for the postseason and we don’t ever want to lose any of them.”

The Irish, who had their game against Walsh Jesuit postponed by a leaky roof in the second quarter, nearly didn’t get to play four quarters on Tuesday either, as a brawl broke out with 46 seconds left with the Irish ahead 57-49.

St. V-M’s Seth Wilson got tangled up with the Waag on a Vikings inbound. The two got in each other’s faces and shoved one another, which led to them tumbling into the front row of the stands, where a scrum ensued that involved both players and fans.

Both coaching staffs held back their benches while the refs broke it up. Wilson and senior Chris Painter were ejected for the Irish and Waag was ejected for VASJ. Wilson and Painter had four and 11 points respectively, while Waag finished with nine.

“He just felt that the guy grabbed him and Seth’s a strong kid, he just kind of lifted the guy up,” Joyce said. “It’s an emotional game, we’ve played a lot of great games against them. They’re a senior-led team and they haven’t beat us for a few years so that was their attitude to come in here and get out of here with the win as seniors.”

The Irish were led on offense by Malaki Branham, who scored 17 points in the win, 13 of which came in the second half.

Part of the Irish’s problems in the first half were due to the zone deployed by VASJ (13-6) coach Babe Kwasniak, who used the length of seniors Khail Mitcham (6-foot-6) Jason Priah (6-4) and Latrace Jackson (6-9) to his advantage.

“We were letting the zone bother us for no reason, it’s not like it was something we hadn’t seen before,” Joyce sad. “It was about heart. It was about who wants this more. I told them you just have to go out there and show them you want it more.”

Priah led the Vikings in scoring with 17 points.