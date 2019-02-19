Buchtel boys basketball coach Matt Futch is a happy man with the postseason tournament right around the corner.

Futch smiled and said he was “excited” on Tuesday night after the Griffins earned a 66-58 win over Archbishop Hoban in Barry Gymnasium.

Freshman Chris Livingston scored 19 points and had five rebounds and four assists to lead Buchtel (15-7) to a victory in its regular-season finale.

Buchtel sophomores Ronnell Perie II and Noah Peeples both scored 15 points, and senior Jonathan King had 11 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists.

“I saw growth and that is what you want this time of the year,” Futch said. “Over the last four games, we have shown growth with two wins over Ellet, a win over Maple Heights and a win over Hoban.

“I am encouraged by this, especially against a team like Hoban that has beaten teams that we could possibly see if we can continue to advance in the tournament. To come over here and get a win like this at their place against a type of team that they have — that is huge for our program.”

Senior Quan Easterling paced Hoban (15-5) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Senior Jake Snyder (13 points, five rebounds, four steals); senior Matt Salopek (12 points, five rebounds) and junior Dominick Moegerle (11 points) also reached double figures.

“I thought this was a tournament game atmosphere,” Hoban coach T.K. Griffith said. “Our defensive rebounding was an issue and I felt like we couldn’t get stops at critical times.”

Hoban, the No. 3 seed in the Barberton Division I district, has two regular-season games left and then will host Walsh Jesuit or Cuyahoga Falls in a sectional final on March 2.

Buchtel, the No. 1 seed in the Canton Division II district, went 11-0 in the City Series with three wins over Ellet. The Griffins will host Marlington or Manchester in a sectional final on March 1.

“We have grown so much that it doesn’t matter how young we are,” Livingston said. “I think we have a lot of experience up under us and we are heading into this postseason confident and ready to go.”

Hoban jumped out to a 14-8 edge and led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter. Buchtel rallied to lead 27-24 at halftime and 41-39 through three quarters.

“We all huddled up and said ‘Hey, we have been in this situation before,’ ” said Peeples, who also had eight rebounds and two steals. “We all believed in ourselves that we could come back.”

Peeples scored eight points in the final eight minutes, and King and Livingston both scored seven points. Livingston made a 3-point play to give Buchtel a 64-54 lead with 1:09 left, and King made two free throws to make it 66-56 with 40 seconds to go.

“We have played in big games like this before, so we had some experience in games like this,” Perie said. “We stood strong and fought hard.”

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.