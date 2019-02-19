BOY BASKETBALL

Barberton 83, Cuyahoga Falls 73

The Magics trailed 43-36 at the half before Jordan Soyars got hot. Soyars scored 28 of his career-high 44 points in the second half, as the Magics won a Suburban League crossover game at home. The senior became the fourth leading scorer in Barberton history. Maxwell Littlejohn added 15 points on five 3-pointers for Barberton (8-13).

For the Black Tigers (2-19), James Moore scored 20 points and Deon Horn and Kyler Tepys each had 16 points.

Copley 69, Twinsburg 63

VannAubrey Thomas and D.J. Jones combined for 18 of Copley's 22 fourth-quarter points, leading the Indians to a Suburban crossover win. Jones led all scorers with 26 points. Thomas finished with 20 and Sam Emich contributed 14.

Ralph Campbell's 19-point game topped Twinsburg (15-6).

East 88, Northwest 71

Bill Johnson's career-high 36 points, 21 of which came in the first half, led East (11-9) to a nonleague win at home. Amarian Robinson added 19 points for the hosts. Trey Miletich scored 30 points for the Indians (15-6).

Revere 62, Shaker Heights 52

The Minutemen improved to 17-4 overall, as Hunter Drenth's 18 points and Chris Richardson's 15, led Revere to a nonleague victory.

Norton 56, Norwayne 52

The Panthers overcame Norwayne's Quinn Hiles' game-high 30 point night, to come away with a nonleague win at home. Phillip Wallace led Norton with 18 points and Dom Reinart added 12.

Green 78, Firestone 34

The Bulldogs (17-4) had five players in double figures with senior guard Kalen Martin leading all scorers with 21 points. Nathan Smith and Zack Oddo came off the bench to each score 12 points, while starters Donovan O'Neil and Garrison Keeslar added 10 each.

HOCKEY

Gilmour Academy 1, Hudson 0

At the Kent State University Ice Arena, the No. 1-ranked team in the state used a third period, power-play goal to advance to the Kent Division I qualifying bracket's semifinals on Saturday. Gilmour will play Mentor, which shutout Walsh Jesuit 6-0 in the other quarterfinal. With 10:02 left in the game, Charlie Tuggey scored the game's only goal off a feed from Justin Evans. The Lancers (30-4-2) goalie Tobias Herlong had eight saves to secure the shutout.

Hudson (17-14-2) goalie Will Hannon stopped 47-of-48 shots.