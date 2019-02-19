Blake Griffin doesn't need to jump over any cars to be a hit in the Motor City.

A year after arriving in Detroit with his career at a crossroads, a more earthbound Griffin is doing all he can to shake the Pistons out of their decade-long malaise.

"He does a little bit of everything for us. Probably one of our better pick-and-roll players, passers, scorers, leader by example, just so many things," Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. "His basketball intellect, for me, is one that's been the most impressive of our players. I didn't know that about Blake, because when you think about him, you think about the high-flying dunker and the muscular guy in the post, but there's a lot more to that than just his dunking and athleticism."

A month shy of his 30th birthday, there are fewer above-the-rim highlights but Griffin's first full season with Detroit has been one of his best. He's averaging a career-high 26.3 points per game while making strides as a perimeter shooter, and he earned his first All-Star selection since 2015.

Most importantly, he's been able to stay healthy, and although the Pistons still have a losing record, they're in the playoff race, largely because of Griffin.

"As a player, you always believe in yourself," Griffin said. "I knew I had another level to go to, and being healthy was part of that. … But the beginning of the year, my goal isn't to only make the All-Star team. It's much more than that."

Curry, Obama speak

Former President Barack Obama and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry told minority boys on Tuesday that they matter and urged them to make the world a better place.

Obama was in Oakland, California, to mark the fifth anniversary of an initiative he started after the 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. The death of the African-American teen sparked protests over racial profiling.

Obama launched My Brother's Keeper as a call to communities to close opportunity gaps for minority boys, especially African-American, Latino and Native American boys.

He and Curry talked about what it means to be a man and the struggles they had as teens.

The My Brother's Keeper Alliance is part of the Obama Foundation.

Obama was elected to office in 2008 and again in 2012.