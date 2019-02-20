View this post on Instagram

The Browns will give Jaelen Strong his shot at an NFL comeback, signing the wide receiver Wednesday after he spent the 2018 season out of the league.

Strong is a former 2015 third-round draft pick (No. 70 overall) of the Houston Texans who hasn't appeared in an NFL game since Dec. 24, 2017, when, as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Strong, 25, has caught 31 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns in 20 career regular-season games, three of which he started. He also started a playoff game as a rookie and had one reception for 17 yards.

After the Texans waived Strong in 2017 shortly after he served a one-game suspension, the Jaguars claimed the Arizona State product off waivers. He had three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown but also suffered the devastating knee injury in his lone game with the Jaguars.

Strong, 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, used Instagram to share a photograph of himself signing his contract with the Browns. The photo was accompanied by following caption: "Just thankful to the @clevelandbrowns organization for believing in me! My God is undefeated! #WhoEverCountedMeOutCantCount #Strizzy."

The Texans counted Strong out and released him on Sept. 18, 2017, a few weeks after the NFL suspended him for the season opener because he violated its substance-abuse policy.

The suspension was handed down as a result of Strong being arrested in February 2016 for marijuana possession. Strong was riding in a car driven by Browns free safety Damarious Randall, Strong's former Arizona State teammate who played for the Green Bay Packers at the time, when police stopped the vehicle in Scottsdale, Ariz. After police smelled marijuana coming from the car and questioned its occupants, Strong admitted he was in possession of marijuana and didn't have a medical marijuana card. Police released Randall and another passenger at the scene.

When the league announced the suspension on Aug. 24, 2017, Strong tweeted he had done everything right and learned and matured since the arrest, with the goal of becoming a role model for children.

"I made a mistake that night, but I won't let this define me," Strong tweeted then.

The Jaguars extended him an opportunity after the Texans gave up on him, but injury interfered. Now a flier is being taken by the Browns.

"For over a year now I have watched my brudda @jaelenstrong fight back from a tough ACL injury he sustained at the end of the 2017 NFL season," Robert L. Ray, who represents Strong as the CEO of Ambition Sports Marketing Group, wrote on Instagram. "On the road to recovery he has had his good days and he has had his bad days. Nonetheless, he stayed focused and he endured the test of time and patience. ASMG would like to thank the @clevelandbrowns! Your organization is getting an extremely hungry football player and I can’t wait to see him eat real, real soon. God is sooooooo good."