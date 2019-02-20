Training during the week leading into the Division I state swimming championship meet never gets old for Hudson senior Jay Johnson.

When the races starts Friday, it will be the fourth year in a row that Johnson has been a competitor in the competition at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4 Ohio State University recruit, is the defending state champion in the 100-yard freestyle. He also placed second in the 200 freestyle in 2018 and was on the Explorers’ 400 freestyle relay that placed third and the 200 freestyle relay that was sixth.

Johnson is a state qualifier in the same four events in 2019.

“I have had a really great experience being a part of this team,” Johnson said. “I am excited to go out there and finish strong. I am excited to look up into the crowd and see my family and friends who come to support us. ... Being on that pool deck with the crowd basically hanging right over top of you because of the way the stands are set up is an incredible feeling.”

The other Hudson boys headed to Canton are diver Hunter Trautmann and swimmers Caleb Tuckerman, Caleb Cosentino, Seth Baylor and Tate Trattner

Junior Paige McCormick, a University of Louisville recruit, is also a state qualifier in four events — the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. She was second in the 200 medley relay, third in the 500 freestyle, tied for fourth in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay at last year’s state relay.

“A couple of girls on the team and I talked after districts, and we were like, ‘We are going to go out there and have fun, trust our training and leave it all in the pool,'” McCormick said.

Swimmers Maddie Hannan, Giovanna Cappabianca, Mackenzie DeWitt, Gabrielle Loring, Lucy Reber, Eliana Szabo and Mija Drobnjak will also represent the Hudson girls team.

“For Jay, this is going to be a great way to cap off his career,” Hudson coach Matt Davis said. “He has goals of repeating as a state champion. I know he wants to go there and compete, swim fast, put up his best times and help the relays get on the podium.

“... With Paige, she has been chomping at the bit these last couple of years to be able to have a shot at winning a state title individually, and she has a shot at doing that. She is also excited about the team’s prospect of being one of the top couple teams in the state.”

Firestone coach Cindy Dial is taking 10 swimmers to the meet, which starts at 9 a.m. Friday with preliminaries and concludes Saturday with the finals starting at 4 p.m.

Firestone’s state qualifiers on the girls side are Madeline Dyer, Jordan Stump, Jordan Baith, Molly Rogers and Mia Nagle. The boys state qualifiers for the Falcons are Josh Ison, Jack Saum, Max Nixon, Jacob Stump and Nathan Phillips.

“Going into this weekend, I see this as another opportunity to do even better and get out there and compete against the best athletes in Ohio,” Dyer said. “The state meet has an electric atmosphere and the energy on the deck is incredible.”

Added Dial: “I am excited for Madeline. We have had a long road to get to this point. She grew significantly last spring and summer, and that changed the dynamic of her strokes.”

Brecksville senior Hannah Bach is headed to Canton as the girls state record holder in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.53 seconds), and will be seeking her second state title in a row in the event.

“I am drinking lots of water, resting and continuing to keep my nutrition where it is right now,” said Bach, an Ohio State University recruit. “I am not eating a lot of sugar, even though I love chocolate and I can’t eat it right now. ... I am eating a lot of pasta, salad, fruits and vegetables.”

Twinsburg's Colin Martin and North Royalton's Sarah Turchanik are also entered in the meet, along with North Canton Hoover standouts Parker Timken, Caroline Ehlers, Vincent Stevens and Christopher O’Connor.

