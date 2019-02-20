CANTON — There have been nights this season that the Canton McKinley girls basketball team has looked capable of winning a Division I state championship.

Wednesday was not one of them.

Kierstan Bell shook off a scoreless first half to finish with 12 points and the Bulldogs did enough to win a sectional final 42-26 over Copley at Memorial Field House. But for the second consecutive game, McKinley’s offense sputtered against a zone-heavy team, creating some concern for a team with lofty tournament goals.

“Everything is OK; we just fell off a little bit today,” said Bell, a two-time Ms. Basketball winner headed to Ohio State. “We can get it back.”

The Bulldogs (22-1) advanced to Monday’s district semifinal at Medina High School, where they will meet the winner of Thursday’s Brunswick-Wooster game. On the other side of the district bracket looms unbeaten Archbishop Hoban, which is more than capable of ending McKinley’s season.

“We just have to have the mindset of whatever it takes,” said Bell, who led McKinley to the state semifinals in 2017 and a district final loss to Wadsworth last year. “Some people on the team don’t know what it takes to get down there [Columbus]. Me and [senior] Jazzy [Kramer], we’ve got to step up and be leaders and take that responsibility to show them what it takes.”

Bell entered Wednesday’s game needing 12 points to pass Logan High’s Katie Smith (2,740 points) for fifth place on Ohio’s career list. She did so by making a free throw with 48.7 seconds left, contributing to an 8-0 McKinley run over the game's final 2:34. Next up for Bell is former Garfield Heights Trinity standout Semeka Randall, who finished with 2,799.

Sophomore Kyla Foster added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs and senior Vanessa Sales scored seven points with five steals and four rebounds. Sales transferred to McKinley from Copley in the offseason.

Junior Emily Dente scored nine points with four rebounds and three steals for the Indians (5-18), and senior Alexis Heap also scored nine. Copley trailed by just four points (14-10) at halftime despite 19 turnovers. McKinley opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run — Bell had six of those points — and the outcome was never truly in doubt after that.

“We spread the floor, got some layups, played some zone and hoped they didn’t make shots and for the most part, it worked exactly the way we thought it would,” said Copley coach Mark Dente, whose team battled injuries all season before finally getting healthy heading into the tournament. “Canton McKinley is probably one of the two or three best teams in the state and could very well make it to Columbus. I thought we pushed them and gave them as tough of a game as they may have the rest of the way.”