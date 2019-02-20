GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manchester 69,

St. Thomas Aquinas 24

Senior post Liz Seidel led all scorers with 19 points to help the Panthers advance to a Division III Wooster sectional final.

Manchester jumped out to a 20-3 advantage in the first quarter and never looked back.

Sophomore and co-captain Karli Anker contributed 18 points for Manchester.

Seniors Jessalyn Webb and Maddy McFadden notched 12 points and 10 points, respectively.

Ashland Mapleton 63,

Mogadore 22

Sloan Welch and Cacie Stalnaker combined for over half of Mapleton's points in a victory over the Wildcats in a Division IV Norwayne sectional contest. The two scored 16 points apiece to lead Mapleton.

Even after holding a 41-20 lead after three quarters, the Mounties kept up the intensity and outscored the Wildcats 22-2 in the final quarter.

Mapleton held Mogadore to just five field goals. Carley Hickle led the Wildcats with nine points.