MADELINE DYER

Firestone, swimming



Dyer, a junior, is set to compete in three events this week in the Division I state meet at C.T. Branin in Canton. She won the 200-yard individual medley district title in 2:03.28, was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.40) and fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:45.88) at Cleveland State University’s Busbey Natatorium.

CHRIS LIVINGSTON

Buchtel, basketball



Livingston, a freshman, helped Buchtel (15-7, 11-0 City Series) end the regular season with four wins in a row. He had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists against Ellet; 28 points and 10 rebounds versus Ellet; 21 points and eight rebounds against Maple Heights; and 19 points, five rebounds and four assists versus Archbishop Hoban. He scored a career-high 41 points in a win over Firestone in January.

COLIN MARTIN

Twinsburg, swimming



Martin, a senior, is entered in two events this week in the Division I state meet at C.T. Branin in Canton. He won a district title in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 48.79 seconds and was second in the 100 freestyle in 46.0 seconds last week at Cleveland State University’s Busbey Natatorium.

VINCENT STEVENS

North Canton Hoover, swimming



Stevens, a senior, will compete in four events this week in the Division I state meet at C.T. Branin in Canton. He contributed to two district meet-record times last week at Cleveland State University’s Busbey Natatorium, as Hoover won the 200-yard medley relay (1:30.59) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:23.21). He also placed first in the 50 freestyle (20.61) and was third in the 100 freestyle (46.04).

PARKER TIMKEN

North Canton Hoover, swimming

Timken, a senior, will swim in four events this week in the Division I state meet at C.T. Branin in Canton. She contributed to four district meet-record times last week at Cleveland State University’s Busbey Natatorium, winning the 200-yard medley relay (1:42.82), 200 freestyle relay (1:33.31), 50 freestyle (22.75) and 100 freestyle (50.09).

Note: Coaches or athletic directors are encouraged to nominate student-athletes for the High School Spotlight. Nominations should be emailed to bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com by Monday at noon and include athlete’s name, school, grade, accomplishments for the week and a color picture (JPEG).