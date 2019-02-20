The Indians will spend the next several weeks searching for a level of quality to add to their bullpen makeup. They at least know they have plenty of quantity.

The list of candidates to make the Indians’ Opening Day bullpen again lengthened on Wednesday with the addition of right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard to a minor-league deal. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the deal is worth $1.75 million if Clippard makes the big-league roster with $1 million more in incentives.

Clippard, who turned 34 within the last week, has compiled a career 3.16 ERA and 3.88 FIP across 12 major-league seasons and with eight different teams. He most recently posted a 3.67 ERA and 4.24 FIP to go with an 11.1 K/9 rate in 68 2/3 innings with the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

Clippard joins Alex Wilson, Justin Grimm, James Hoyt and A.J. Cole as notable non-roster invitees in camp as potential options in the bullpen. After All-Star Brad Hand, that leaves Adam Cimber, Dan Otero, Oliver Perez, Tyler Olson, Neil Ramirez, Jon Edwards, Nick Goody, Nick Wittgren and Ben Taylor as candidates vying for a spot who are already on the 40-man roster.

Danny Salazar, once healthy, and Cody Anderson could also join the mix after being lengthened out as starters.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.