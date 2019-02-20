The New York Mets uttered that dreaded three-letter acronym for the first time in spring training, and it involved Jed Lowrie: MRI.

Starting a $20 million, two-year contract, the infielder noticed the back of his left knee started to hurt last weekend after he was running, an issue he never felt before. He will go for a scan on Thursday.

"It's just one of those things we've got to get checked out," the 34-year-old said Wednesday. "It started when I starting ramping things up and doing top-end speed stuff and batting practice. "I just kind of felt something in the back side of my knee."

Tulowitzki hits

in simulated game

Troy Tulowitzki took a called third strike in his first simulated game of spring training and followed with a drive down the right-field line that would have been over Yankee Stadium's right-field wall.

"Honestly I feel good, ready to go," he said. "Just excited to play."

Now 34, the five-time All-Star has not played in the major leagues since July 2017. He is projected to start at shortstop for the New York Yankees while Didi Gregorius recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Tulowitzki missed last season because of bone spurs in his right and left heels.

Gregorius is expected to return to the Yankees between June and August. Tulowitzki isn't expressing worry about his role.

"I care about just doing the best job I can to fill in for Didi," he said. "Things work themselves out."