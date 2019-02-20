Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid will miss at least a week with a sore left knee.

Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday, which revealed no structural damage, and he will undergo physical therapy until he is evaluated again next week.

Embiid, 24, is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in 54 games for the Sixers. He had 10 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes in last Sunday's All-Star game.

Embiid was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft and missed his first two seasons with multiple foot and knee injuries.

"It's reached the stage where he just felt uncomfortable with it," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "It's a little bit of tendinitis. It's stuff I think that's quite common, actually."

The Sixers are 37-21 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference heading into Thursday's game against the Miami Heat.

Heat stars to return

Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones Jr. are on their way back to the Miami Heat rotation.

Both practiced Wednesday and are available for Miami's game at Philadelphia on Thursday. Dragic has played in only two of Miami's last 41 games, and had surgery to clean out his right knee in December. Jones got bone bruises in his right knee after a fall in a game at New York last month.

Jones originally was expected to be out for at least a few more weeks. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said both have work remaining before getting back to full strength.

Dragic, an All-Star last season, was averaging 15.3 points and 4.9 assists before surgery. Jones is averaging 7.4 points this season.

Miami (26-30) is ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Back in the NBA

Emanuel Terry's plans to play for his country this weekend have been thwarted, for a very good reason.

He's back in the NBA instead.

Terry was signed to a 10-day contract by the Miami Heat, who made the move after he spent a few days with USA Basketball in its training camp at the University of Miami this week. So instead of playing Panama on Friday and Argentina on Monday in the last games of qualifying for the FIBA World Cup, Terry will be with the Sioux Falls Skyforce for a G League game in Long Island on Thursday and then with the Heat this weekend.

Terry got told of the move just before Team USA broke camp in Miami. He says he's "had dreams about this."

Terry averaged 4.5 points in two games with Phoenix earlier this season.