WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Eastern Michigan 67, Akron 60



Another slow start doomed the University of Akron to a second consecutive Mid-American Conference loss on the road.

The Zips (14-10, 5-8) fell behind 15-8 at the end of the first quarter before playing the Eagles even the rest of the way.

Megan Sefcik was sensational for Akron, playing all 40 minutes and scoring a game-high 27 points. She made five 3-pointers and added two assists, two steals and a block.

Kent State 56, Western Michigan 52

The free-throw line was the difference as visiting Kent State escaped with a third consecutive MAC victory.

Kent State (15-9, 8-5) shot just 33 percent from the field but got to the line often and made them count, making 14-of-19 including five down the stretch to ice the game.

Megan Carter was the lone Golden Flash in double figures, scoring a game-high 22 points.