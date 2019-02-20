INDEPENDENCE — Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson participated in Wednesday’s full contact practice after missing the past 13 games with left foot soreness, but coach Larry Drew doesn’t expect him to play Thursday when the Phoenix Suns visit Quicken Loans Arena.

That contest, with NBA lottery implications, will be the Cavs’ first since the All-Star break.

The foot problem, initially deemed a sprain, has cost Thompson a total of 23 games, including 10 in December. Before he was hurt, Thompson was in the midst of an All-Star-caliber season, averaging 11.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in 29.8 minutes of 42 games.

“It was really good to see Tristan out there, particularly because we did have contact today,” Drew said. “He was moving well. I could tell he was a little tired, a little winded.”

Five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love, who has played in only six games for the 12-46 Cavs, said he doesn’t anticipate having to skip any of the remaining 24 games following Nov. 2 surgery on his left foot. Love played nearly 16 minutes Feb. 11 at home against the Knicks, then sat Feb. 13 against the Nets.

“I don’t know where my minutes will be, but I would imagine it will be the same or a little more as that New York game,” Love said after practice Wednesday at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “I think you’ll see me more on a steady basis and not miss games after the break, I’m hoping, so just continue to improve the minutes and make sure that I’m feeling good and go from there.”

Love said he was able to participate in the Cavs’ five-on-five session.

“I think Kevin is moving in a really good direction right now,” Drew said. “We’re still taking his situation slowly. Obviously with the playing time, he’s still under minutes restriction. He’ll stay on that until I get the go-ahead where we can bump him up. But we’re not going to rush him.”

Also participating was forward Cedi Osman, who missed four games with a sprained right ankle before returning against the Nets. Osman played for Team World in the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge in Charlotte on All-Star weekend, totaling two points (going 0-for-5 from 3-point range), three rebounds and four assists in a team-low 15 minutes.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Cavs blog at www.ohio.com/cavs. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.