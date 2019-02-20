The Mid-American Conference released their 2019 league football schedule Wednesday and the University of Akron finds itself a team of focus in three weeknight games.

The Zips open their conference schedule against Central Michigan Sept. 14 at home. After two non-conference games, including a two-week bye, they take on arch rival Kent State on Oct. 12 followed by Buffalo on Oct. 19, both games are at home.

They hit the road for games against Northern Illinois (Oct. 26) and Bowling Green (Nov. 2). Their final three league games against Eastern Michigan (Nov. 12) at home, Miami (Nov. 20) in Oxford and Ohio at home on Nov. 26.

The season will be play out over 14 weeks and more importantly for the players, there are no five-day turnarounds for any games this season.

The Zips will open the 2019 with a new head coach and staff in place having hired Tom Arth after relieving former coach Terry Bowden off his duties after a final game loss to South Carolina. Arth arrived from UT-Chattanooga. However, he previously coached at John Carroll University in suburban Cleveland and attended St. Ignatius High School.

The Zips open the season Aug. 31 at Illinois. The rest of their non-conference schedule includes UAB (Sept. 7), Troy (Sept. 21) and UMass (Sept. 28).

