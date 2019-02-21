The offseason for the Cleveland Browns is in full swing. The NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis next week. Free agency begins shortly thereafter and before you know it the draft will be here.

On today's Cover 2: A podcast on the Cleveland Browns, we talk about the team's most pressing needs of the offseason. For Akron Beacon Journal/Browns beat writer Nate Ulrich, that starts with getting Myles Garrett some help with the pass rush. But should that come via an interior three-technique defensive tackle, or an end who pushes Emmanuel Ogbah for snaps?

We detail who could be in play as a pass rusher with the No. 17 pick in the draft, and if the Browns might need to trade up to really get the player they want.

Wide receiver is another big need for the Browns. Before we talked about some of the potential draft fits, there are two veteran moves Cleveland could consider. The first is Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams in free agency. The other is a possible blockbuster trade for New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

On the show, we also covered Cleveland's needs at linebacker, offensive tackle, cornerback and tight end.

