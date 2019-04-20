Hector Marinaro will hook up with Zoran Karic one more time for an electrifying goal.

Otto Orf will make one of his incredible saves and players like Mike Sweeney, Mark Thomas, Glenn Carbonara, Tim Tyma and George Fernandez will invade Goodyear Hall in Akron on Friday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Cleveland Crunch’s NPSL championship.

The first of three titles for the Crunch, it’s the one that turned Northeast Ohio on its ear and members of the team wanted to celebrate it with their fans once again.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the game starting two hours later.

“The outpouring of support from fans has been amazing,” said Orf, who spearheaded the event. “I get recognized around town because of my long hair and people say thank you for all the good years you gave us.

“For me, I’ve moved on and work with charities and kids, but you forget what those 10 years were like. If you went to game in Cleveland, there was an 80 percent chance you were going to win. It’s just a great feeling that we get to go back and reminisce.”

It’s more than just a game, however, as there will be futsal exhibitions before the game and at halftime.

Replica jerseys will be made for the VIPs with 50 extras available as well as a silent auction that includes autographed memorabilia.

Fans can also order the jerseys online as well.

The first 500 fans will receive an autographed print celebrating Marinaro’s 1,000th goal on Dec. 30, 1997, that includes a ticket from Joe Louis Arena in Detroit where he scored it.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Hands On Sports Foundation and Max Cure Foundation.

“I’m very thankful to the Max Cure Foundation wanting to make sure we have a 25th annual reunion game,” Orf said. “With their help, we’ve been able to really ramp it up and make it something truly special.

“We have players coming in from all over the country and really make the guys special that night. We’re making a really nice program where we’ll highlight what the players are doing now. We had 10 great years and most of us were together that entire time. It was a really good run. For us to get together is awesome.”

Ticket prices begin at $30 and children 5 and under get in free, but an RSVP is needed.

For tickets, go to https://maxcure.rallybound.org/crunch25/Donate/Tickets.