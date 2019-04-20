CLEVELAND — It wasn't just Opening Day that was painful for Francisco Lindor to watch from the sidelines. It wasn't just the wins or just the losses. It was all of it.

Lindor missed the team's first 18 games rehabbing from first a strained right calf and then a sprained left ankle, the latter injury occurring while he was working his way back from the former ailment.

On Saturday, the Indians' star shortstop returned. He was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the club's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. Lindor penned a letter for The Players' Tribune speaking to how difficult it was to be away from the team as they started the season. It wasn't the longest of injured list stints, but Lindor is just glad to be back.

"The time away from the field," Lindor said when asked what was tough about it. "Missing the flights. Missing getting to a hotel, getting your room key and figuring out what you’re going to eat. I miss that. I miss my teammates, I miss the game. I miss the things within the game. It’s an honor, it's a privilege to be healthy. It’s a blessing, and I ain’t taking it for granted. I used to take health for granted. Not no more."

Lindor was held out of the first game on Saturday but was in the lineup at shortstop for the second game. He's expected to play Sunday before the Indians' off day on Monday, according to manager Terry Francona. From there, it's possible Lindor will get some time as the designated hitter and potentially some off days sprinkled in.

Lindor said no matter how often he's in the lineup — or where in the lineup, for that matter — he'll play as much as he's allowed to on a daily basis.

“I’m ready to go. I’m going to give you 100 percent of what I’ve got," Lindor said. "That day might be 95 percent, I’m going to give you 95. That day it might be 100 percent, and I’m going to give you that. We’ll see how I feel on a daily basis, but I feel like I’m in a good spot. I feel like I’m ready to play in a big-league game and not take any out off.”

To make room for Lindor, the Indians designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment. Ramirez was brought in this spring as a low-risk signing with the Indians hoping he could rediscover his swing and fill a spot in the middle of the lineup.

Earlier in the season, he belted two of the hardest-hit home runs by any Indians hitter of the past several years, but since that time had struggled mightily at the plate. Ramirez had a .184 average and .625 OPS. And due to his defensive limitations, wasn't able to offer the roster much value while struggling at the plate, especially with Lindor possibly needing to act as the DH during some upcoming games. In the end, Ramirez was largely a roster construction casualty.

"We talked to Hanley yesterday and he was about as professional as you could be," Francona said. "And I wanted to make sure people understood this was a baseball decision. Hanley was a model citizen for us. Because I know he wants to keep playing and I hope he does because he handled himself so well.”

