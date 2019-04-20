BASEBALL

Scoring Summaries

BARBERTON 4, CANTON MCKINLEY 3

McKinley 000 001 2 — 3 8 3

Barberton 200 200 X — 4 6 2

Batteries—Martinez and Faulkner; Plucinski and Taylor. W—Plucinski. L—Martinez. Save—None. HR—None.

Notes: McKinley: McGrath 2 singles, run; Robinson 2 singles, RBI; Schoonover 2 singles, run. Barberton: Krska 2 singles, run, stolen base; Brown double, run; Hornacek triple, RBI.

GREEN 5, MARLINGTON 4 (9)



Green 011 001 101 — 5 9 2

Marlington 000 004 000 — 4 8 4

Batteries—Hall, Casper (7), Shane (9), Jobe (9) and Lengel; Pucci, Schreckengost (6) and Rogers. W—Casper, 5-0. L—Schreckengost, 0-2. Save—Jobe, 1. HR—None.

Records: Green 12-5; Marlington 8-4.

NICU Classic

NORTHWEST 8, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 1

STVM 000 010 0 — 1 2 1

Northwest 001 322 X — 8 10 0

Batteries—Smith, Knox (4), Schar (5) and Denowski; Ogozalek and Mick. W—Ogozalek, 5-2. L—Smith. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Northwest 6-10; St. Vincent-St. Mary 7-8.

SOFTBALL

Scoring Summaries

Game One

MANCHESTER 9, MASSILLON 3



Massillon 003 000 0 — 3 9 2

Manchester 122 202 X — 9 15 1

Batteries—Knight and Hackenbrocht; Doll and Kusmits. W—Doll, 7-2. L—Knight. Save—None. HR—Manchester: Seidel (3), Christy (1).

Records: Manchester 8-4.

Notes: Massillon: Schwier 3 singles, RBI; Hackenbrocht 2 singles, double, run. Manchester: Kusmits single, 3 doubles, 3 RBI; Christy home run, 2 RBI; Doll 3 singles, run; Donaldson 2 singles, 2 RBI; Seidel single, home run, 2 RBI.

Game Two



LOUISVILLE 20, MANCHESTER 2



Manchester 000 20 — 2 8 2

Louisville 356 6 — 20 16 1

Batteries—Toth, Doll (4) and Kusmits; Thomas and Ollis. W—Thomas. L—Toth, 1-3. Save—None. HR—Louisville: Ollis 2.

Records: Manchester 8-5.

Notes: Manchester: Kusmits 2 singles, double, run.

TRACK & FIELD

BOYS

64th ANNUAL COMET RELAYS



(At Steele High School, Amherst)

Team Results: 1. Solon 97; 2. Strongsville 63; 3. Cleveland St. Ignatius 61; 4. Berea-Midpark 52; 5. Ashland 31; 6. (tie) Cle. St. Francis 30, Brunswick 30, Medina 30; 9. Kenston 29; 10. Lakewood St. Edward 25; 11. Twinsburg 24; 12. Avon 21; 13. (tie) Sandusky 19, Westlake 19; 15. Bay Village Bay 18; 16. (tie) Rocky River 17, Amherst Steele 17; 18. (tie) Avon Lake 13, Copley 13; 20. (tie) Madison Comprehensive 11, Toledo St. John's Jesuit 11; 22. (tie) Sylvania Northview 8, Sandusky Perkins 8; 24. Warren G. Harding 7; 25. Crestwood 6; 26. Lakewood 2; 27. Parma Padua 1.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Gillette (Strongsville) 10.98. 1,600: 1. Slyepkan (Bay) 4:23.50. 3,200: 1. McConnell (Kenston) 9:39.62. 110 hurdles: 1. Abusway (Strongsville) 14.19. 300 hurdles: 1. Daugherty (Berea-Midpark) 39.68. 440 shuttle hurdle: 1. Solon (Pettus, Gulley, Miller, Finney) 1:01.07. Long jump: 1. Easter (Twinsburg) 21-4.25. High jump: 1. Aske (Strongsville) 6-4. Shot Put: 1. Shoaf (Rocky River) 54-8.75. Discus: 1. Prete (Steele) 159-2. 400 relay: 1. Strongsville (Griffin, Abusway, Vannuyen, Gillette) 43.35. 800 sprint medley: 1. Solon (Shannon, Parries, Roberts, Smith) 1:36.63. 1,600 relay: 1. Medina (C. Kelly, Custer, Schontzler, M. Kelly) 3:25.82. 3,200 relay: 1. Strongsville (Malczewski, Malloy, Mott, Housum) 8:01.20. 6,400 relay: 1. Ashland (McFredrick, Mendenhall, Hickey, Arimi) 18:38.02. Distance medley: 1. Lakewood St. Edward (Hauptman, Simon, Hoffman, Conway) 10:56.45. Pole vault: 1. Muchewicz (Berea-Midpark) 14-0.

ACHILLES HILLTOPPER INVITATIONAL

(At Chardon High School)

Team Results: 1. Chardon 174.25; 2. Mayfield 126; 3. Geneva 105.5; 4. Walsh Jesuit 83.75; 5. Willoughby South 65.5; 6. Mentor Lake Catholic 44; 7. Lake County Perry 42; 8. Berkshire 15.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. McKnight (Chardon) 11.63. 200: 1. Harvey (Geneva) 22.53. 400: 1. McKnight (Chardon) 49.96. 800: 1. Ondracek (Walsh Jesuit) 2:00.73. 1,600: 1. Ondracek (Walsh Jesuit) 4:28.58. 3,200: 1. Shah (Walsh Jesuit) 9:51.16. 110 hurdles: 1. Lapuh (Willoughby South) 16.10. 300 hurdles: 1. Lapuh (Willoughby South) 42.20. Long jump: 1. Liechty (Chardon) 19-10.5. High jump: 1. Harvey (Geneva) 6-4. Shot Put: 1. Taylor (Geneva) 46-4. Discus: 1. Tramontano (Mayfield) 152-5. 400 relay: 1. Chardon (Ziegenfuss, Ferrante, Novak, Pettyjohn) 45.66. 800 relay: 1. Chardon (Gaspar, Liechty, Novak, Pettyjohn) 1:35.79. 1,600 relay: 1. Chardon (Gaspar, Zampino, Dawson, McKnight) 3:34.66. 3,200 relay: 1. Geneva (Reese, Hanchosky, Costello, Mirabell) 8:16.73. Pole vault: 1. Richards (Perry) 13-0.

BEACHWOOD INVITATIONAL

(At Beachwood High School)

Team Results: 1. Olmsted Falls 101.25; 2. Glenville 100.25; 3. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 72; 4. Euclid 69; 5. Chippewa 53; 6. Revere 47.25; 7. Firestone 40.5; 8. Beachwood 40.25; 9. Buchtel 33.5; 10. Maple Heights 29.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Rodgers (Gilmour Academy) 11.46. 200: 1. Rodgers (Gilmour Academy) 23.04. 400: 1. Rodgers (Gilmour Academy) 51.15. 800: 1. Diemer (Gilmour Academy) 1:59.42. 1,600: 1. Backus (Olmsted Falls) 4:36.61. 3,200: 1. Backus (Olmsted Falls) 9:44.80. 110 hurdles: 1. Newson (Olmsted Falls) 15.28. 300 hurdles: 1. Newson (Olmsted Falls) 41.30. Long jump: 1. Mayfield (Beachwood) 20-6.5. High jump: 1. Gates (Firestone) 6-4. Triple Jump: 1. Cooper (Euclid) 42-1.75. Shot Put: 1. Jenkins (Glenville) 50-5.5. Discus: 1. Jenkins (Glenville) 144-4. 400 relay: 1. Buchtel (Powers, Jones, Johnson, Cook) 44.31. 800 relay: 1. Glenville (Bullock, Hawkins, Dimmings, Evans) 1:31.54. 1,600 relay: 1. Glenville (Foster, Dimmings, Davis, Evans) 3:34.42. 3,200 relay: 1. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (Beedles, Simpson, Durdella, Wilson) 8:43.23.

KURT FRANKEL INVITATIONAL



(At West Geauga High School)

Team Results: 1. Pepper Pike Orange 122.5; 2. Madison 117; 3. Aurora 102; 4. Wooster 91; 5. West Geauga 84.5; 6. Wickliffe 56; 7. Parma Padua 17; 8. Grand Valley 2.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Henry (West Geauga) 11.49. 200: 1. Hartman (Madison) 23.78. 400: 1. Telisman (Wickliffe) 52.26. 800: 1. Harrell (Orange) 2:04.41. 1,600: 1. Wilson (Wooster) 4;34.86. 3,200: 1. Patterson (West Geauga) 10:10.09. 110 hurdles: 1. Frey (Orange) 16.04. 300 hurdles: 1. Aldredge (Aurora) 40.15. Long jump: 1. Lewis (Wickliffe) 18-11.75. High jump: 1. Harper (Wooster) 6-5.25. Shot Put: 1. Landis (Madison) 60-1.5. Discus: 1. Landis (Madison) 191-0. 400 relay: 1. Pepper Pike Orange (Daniel, Beard, White, Hughes) 45.66. 800 relay: 1. Pepper Pike Orange (Beard, McNeil, White, Harrell) 1:33.19. 1,600 relay: 1. Pepper Pike Orange (Harrell, Pernell, Ononogbo, Frey) 3:31.98. 3,200 relay: 1. Aurora (Kaplan, Harrison, French, Taylor) 8:26.70.

STARK COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

(At Perry High School, Massillon)

Team Results: 1. Massillon 95; 2. GlenOak 90.5; 3. East Canton 71; 4. Jackson 68; 5. Perry 50.5; 6. Louisville 42; 7. Canton McKinley 39; 8. Lake 38; 9. Northwest 26; 10. Tuslaw 24; 11. North Canton Hoover 21; 12. (tie) Canton South 16, Alliance 16, Fairless 16; 15. (tie) St. Thomas Aquinas 15, Minerva 15; 17. Sandy Valley 8; 18. Canton Central Catholic 6; 19. Lake Center Christian 4; 20. Marlington 2.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Broyles (Massillon) 10.93. 200: 1. Broyles (Massillon) 22.59. 400: 1. Sarris (GlenOak) 50.83. 800: 1. Hemphill (East Canton) 1:59.93. 1,600: 1. Moore (Lake) 4:17.16. 3,200: 1. Moore (Lake) 9:49.34. 110 hurdles: 1. Laubacher (Perry) 15.09. 300 hurdles: 1. Elder (Louisville) 39.72. Long jump: 1. Ballard (Massillon) 21-6.75. High jump: 1. Schoeneman (East Canton) 6-0. Shot Put: 1. Hicks (Alliance) 5-9. Discus: 1. Saipaia (McKinley) 155-0. 400 relay: 1. GlenOak 43.59. 800 relay: 1. Massillon 1:28.44. 1,600 relay: 1. GlenOak 3:27.15. 3,200 relay: 1. East Canton 8:09.4. Pole vault: 1. Wickham (Fairless) 13-6.

TRIWAY INVITATIONAL

(At Triway High School, Wooster)

Team Results: 1. Highland 105; 2. Shelby 91; 3. Tallmadge 78; 4. West Holmes 71; 5. Woodridge 53; 6. Triway 52; 7. Cloverleaf 45; 8. Dalton 30; 9. Buckeye 27; 10. Smithville 26.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Hussing (Tallmadge) 11.45. 200: 1. Taylor (West Holmes) 23.17. 400: 1. Boughman (West Holmes) 52.58. 800: 1. Lucius (Shelby) 1:57.72. 1,600: 1. Logan (Shelby) 4:29.57. 3,200: 1. Gucker (Cloverleaf) 9:53.91. 110 hurdles: 1. Fragnoli (Highland) 14.84. 300 hurdles: 1. Frangnoli (Highland) 39.42. Long jump: 1. Hussing (Tallmadge) 19-11.5. High jump: 1. Schwemley (Shelby) 6-4. Shot Put: 1. Matter (Waynedale) 50-9.50. Discus: 1. Massaro (Smithville) 149-3. 400 relay: 1. Shelby (Schwemley, Gossom, Henkel, Fisher) 45.14. 800 relay: 1. West Holmes (Boughman, Kandel, Hay, Taylor) 1:32.89. 1,600 relay: 1. Highland (Fragnoli, McKee, Manning, Tecco) 3:30.92. 3,200 relay: 1. Highland (Van Fossen, Finding, Naizer, Manning) 8:11.67. Pole vault: 1. Steppenbacker (Buckeye) 12-9. 400 meters Wheelchair: 1. Yoder (Waynedale) 1:17.59. 800 meters Wheelchair: 1. Yoder (Waynedale) 2:44.89.

GIRLS

64th ANNUAL COMET RELAYS

(At Steele High School, Amherst)

Team Results: 1. Medina 95; 2. Solon 67; 3. Twinsburg 53; 4. Brunswick 50; 5. Amherst Steele 48; 6. Strongsville 46; 7. Avon 34; 8. Kenston 33; 9. Sandusky Perkins 30; 10. (tie) Berea-Midpark 29, Notre Dame Academy 29, Rocky River 29; 13. Madison Comprehensive 22; 14. Parma Padua 18; 15. Westlake 17; 16. Sylvania Northview 16; 17. Tusky Valley 11; 18. (tie) Avon Lake 8, Ashland 8; 20. Beaumont School 7; 21. (tie) Crestwood 6, Bay Village Bay 6; 23. Warren G. Harding 1.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Hooks (Steele) 12.44. 1,600: 1. Howell (Solon) 4:57.32. 3,200: 1. Keller (Medina) 10:58.04. 100 hurdles: 1. Ngozi (Solon) 15.48. 300 hurdles: 1. Ermakov (Berea-Midpark) 46.0. 400 shuttle hurdle: 1. Solon (Davis, Jenkins, Leskovec, Ngozi) 1:08.20. Long jump: 1. Schellentrager (Rocky River) 16-0. High jump: 1. Lesniak (Strongsville) 5-2. Shot Put: 1. Daly (Brunswick) 39-5. Discus: 1. Daly (Brunsiwck) 133-9. 400 relay: 1. Strongsville (Schwab, Sievers, Sallee, Cobb) 50.08. 800 sprint medley: 1. Twinsburg (Willis, Bussey, Myles, Robinson) 1:48.72. 1,600 relay: 1. Twinsburg (Myles, Besett, Henderson, Robinson) 3:59.84. 3,200 relay: 1. Kenston (Van Shyhock, Haynes, Yurkovich, Taylor) 9:43.21. 6,400 relay: 1. Medina (Campbell, Miller, Roberts, Razavi) 22:24.39. Distance medley: 1. Medina (Henning, Dobson, Campbell, Keller) 12:21.78. Pole vault: 1. Lotarski (Brunswick) 11-9.

ACHILLES HILLTOPPER INVITATIONAL

(At Chardon High School)

Team Results: 1. Chardon 175.16; 2. Geneva 146.5; 3. Mayfield 88; 4. Lake County Perry 82; 5. Willoughby South 57; 6. Walsh Jesuit 55; 7. Berkshire 33.3; 8. Mentor Lake Catholic 21.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Oriani (Chardon) 12.48. 200: 1. Oriani (Chardon) 25.5. 400: 1. Oriani (Chardon) 58.84. 800: 1. Nieset (Chardon) 2:15.45. 1,600: 1. Selent (Chardon) 5:25.08. 3,200: 1. Selent (Chardon) 11:54.59. 100 hurdles: 1. King (Perry) 14.74. 300 hurdles: 1. King (Perry) 46.49. Long jump: 1. Conti (Mayfield) 17-1. High jump: 1. Mendenhall (Willoughby South) 5-2. Shot Put: 1. Znidarsic (Willoughby South) 35-10. Discus: 1. Znidarsic (Willoughby South) 121-3. 400 relay: 1. Geneva (Cupp, Santiago, Stanley, Williams) 52.15. 800 relay: 1. Geneva (Jamison, Santiago, Selman, Joy) 1:51.67. 1,600 relay: 1. Geneva (Cupp, Joy, Williams, Jamison) 4:03.88. 3,200 relay: 1. Chardon (Selent, Mann, Peters, Nieset) 9:43.43. Pole vault: 1. Phillips (Chardon) 10-3.

BEACHWOOD INVITATIONAL

(At Beachwood High School)

Team Results: 1. Euclid 86; 2. Beachwood 66; 3. Olmsted Falls 55.5; 4. Buchtel 54; 5. (tie) Firestone 53, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 53; 7. Laurel School 42; 8. Shaker Heights 38; 9. Chippewa 37; 10. Revere 34.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Ross (Euclid) 12.73. 200: 1. Cain (Euclid) 25.68. 400: 1. Suszek (Cornerstone Christian) 59.95. 800: 1. Engle (Gilmour Academy) 2:25.88. 1,600: 1. Sayle (Kirtland) 5:31.55. 3,200: 1. Amaddio (Laurel) 11:32.97. 100 hurdles: 1. Henderson (Gilmour Academy) 15.31. 300 hurdles: 1. Barker (Buchtel) 48.08. Long jump: 1. Fedor (Laurel) 16-0. High jump: 1. Alexander (Beachwood) 5-0. Triple Jump: 1. Fedor (Laurel) 32-8.5. Shot Put: 1. Baith (Firestone) 37-3.5. Discus: 1. Baith (Firestone) 126-11. 400 relay: 1. Euclid (Cunningham, Ross, Crump, McLin) 44.31. 800 relay: 1. Euclid (Cunningham, Ross, Crump, Cain) 1:42.68. 1,600 relay: 1. Buchtel (Whitaker, Beasley, Barker, Torrence) 4:12.81. 3,200 relay: 1. Olmsted Falls (Fusco, Gumeny, Colozza, Ellis) 10:18.96.

KURT FRANKEL INVITATIONAL

(At West Geauga High School)

Team Results: 1. Aurora 140.5; 2. Pepper Pike Orange 90; 3. Wooster 88; 4. West Geauga 77.5; 5. Madison 68; 6. Wickliffe 54; 7. Parma Padua 46; 8. Grand Valley 28.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Smith (Orange) 12.85. 200: 1. Piert (Madison) 26.92. 400: 1. Piert (Madison) 1:01.34. 800: 1. Gyetko (West Geauga) 2:31.38. 1,600: 1. Halloran (Orange) 5:42.92. 3,200: 1. Hackathorn (West Geauga) 12:24.28. 100 hurdles: 1. Hudson-Turpin (Orange) 16.22. 300 hurdles: 1. Hudson-Turpin (Orange) 47.57. Long jump: 1. Tincher (Aurora) 16-8. High jump: 1. Angelo (Aurora) 5-2. Shot Put: 1. Huffman (Wooster) 32-8.25. Discus: 1. Huffman (Wooster) 117-5. 400 relay: 1. Aurora (Brezovec, Puzder, Conley, Tincher) 51.68. 800 relay: 1. Wickliffe (Andrykovitch, Banks, Gabriel, Wills) 1:51.66. 1,600 relay: 1. Aurora (Joslyn, Conley, Puzder, Tincher) 4:21.27. 3,200 relay: 1. Aurora (Jones, Keller, Lubin, Zabell) 10:36.48.

STARK COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS



(At Perry High School, Massillon)

Team Results: 1. GlenOak 94.5; 2. Marlington 72; 3. Louisville 70; 4. Perry 68; 5. North Canton Hoover 66; 6. Tuslaw 59; 7. Jackson 47.5; 8. Massillon 47; 9. Lake 35; 10. (tie) Northwest 20, Canton South 20; 12. Minerva 13.5; 13. Alliance 13; 14. Fairless 11; 15. Canton McKinley 10; 16. East Canton 7.5; 17. Canton Central Catholic 5; 18. St. Thomas Aquinas 4.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Strong (Tuslaw) 12.27. 200: 1. Strong (Tuslaw) 25.64. 400: 1. Strong (Tuslaw) 57.37. 800: 1. Gibson (Louisville) 2:21.49. 1,600: 1. Kiko (Louisville) 5:16.37. 3,200: 1. Cole (Louisville) 11:11.76. 100 hurdles: 1. Welch (Massillon) 14.6. 300 hurdles: 1. Knoch (Marlington) 47.65. Long jump: 1. Swisher (Marlington) 16-2.5. High jump: 1. Denmark (Canton South) 5-2. Shot Put: 1. Kinsley (Hoover) 38-0. Discus: 1. Walton (GlenOak) 129-8. 400 relay: 1. Perry 51.11. 800 relay: 1. GlenOak 1:48.53. 1,600 relay: 1. Louisville 4:12.05. 3,200 relay: 1. Louisville 9:48.23. Pole vault: 1. Ward (GlenOak) 10-6.

TRIWAY INVITATIONAL

(At Triway High School, Wooster)

Team Results: 1. Highland 103; 2. Orrville 87; 3. Norwayne 73; 4. Woodridge 65.5; 5. Tallmadge 62; 6. Rittman 60; 7. Smithville 47; 8. Shelby 42; 9. West Holmes 29; 10. Fredericktown 21.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Beery (Smithville) 12.98. 200: 1. Busic (Rittman) 26.88. 400: 1. Busic (Rittman) 1:00.91. 800: 1. Best (Woodridge) 2:18.61. 1,600: 1. Howard (Woodridge) 5:26.10. 3,200: 1. Kenne (Highland) 10:50.75. 100 hurdles: 1. Filote (Highland) 15.74. 300 hurdles: 1. Hargrave (Orrville) 48.15. Long jump: 1. Martin (West Holmes) 16-9. High jump: 1. Muntin (Smithville) 5-0. Shot Put: 1. Carpenter (Orrville) 38-6.5. Discus: 1. Walter (Shelby) 114-0. 400 relay: 1. Rittman (Weiler, Busic, Gasser, Collins) 51.45. 800 relay: 1. Norwayne (Sullivan, Bache, Schmidt, Hostetler) 1:49.24. 1,600 relay: 1. Norwayne (Sullivan, Hostetler, Maxwell, Schmidt) 4:12.47. 3,200 relay: 1. Highland (Kenne, Madison, Wylie, Orban) 9:50.10. Pole vault: 1. Lax (Orrville) 11-0. 100 meters Wheelchair: 1. Crist (Cloverleaf) 20.56. 400 meters Wheelchair: 1. Crist (Cloverleaf) 1:28.24. 800 meters Wheelchair: 1. Crist (Cloverleaf) 3:15.58. Shot Put Wheelchair: 1. Crist (Cloverleaf) 15-0.

LACROSSE

BOYS

Scoring Summary

COPLEY 9, STOW 8



Stow 2 2 4 0 — 8

Copley 5 2 0 2 — 9

Goals: Gerst (C) 3, R. Jones (C) 3, Dyer (S) 3, Smarjess (C) 2, Kline (S) 2, Habel (C), Workman (S), Luketich (S), M. Simms (S). Assists: Gosselin (S) 2, Madden (C), Tubbs (S), M. Simms (S). Shots on goal: 17-17. Saves: Austin (C) 9; Geiger (S) 8.