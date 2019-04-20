BASEBALL

Green 5, Marlington 4 (9)

Matthew Amison delivered a clutch single in the ninth inning to score the game-winning run for the Bulldogs in a thrilling nonconference matchup Saturday afternoon.

In the seventh inning, Amison had cracked a game-tying double to score Shea Simmer from first base and send the game to extra innings.

Small ball was key in the ninth as Green (12-5) started the inning with Trent Autz reaching base on a hit-by-pitch. Andrew Micale laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Autz to second and set up Amison's heroics.

Marlington (8-4) loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but Brody Jobe came in to shut the door and lock down his first save of the year.

Northwest 8,

St. Vincent-St. Mary 1

Jackson Ogozalek shined at the plate and on the mound as the Indians captured a win at the third annual NICU Classic held at Jackson High School.

Ogozalek tossed a complete game for Northwest (6-10), allowing just two hits and one walk and struck out four. He also ripped two singles, scored once and drove in another.

Mason Stams plated the lone run for the Fighting Irish (7-8).