Yankees star Aaron Judge left Saturday's game after injuring his left oblique and was taken for an MRI and further tests.

Manager Aaron Boone said he didn't know the severity of the setback. But when asked if Judge could possibly avoid going on the injured list, Boone said, “Probably not.”

Judge gingerly made his way to first base after hitting a single against Kansas City and was immediately pulled.

The All-Star slugger had homered in the first for a New York team already missing a dozen players because of injuries.

Collision injuries

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte and shortstop Erik Gonzalez's full-speed collision in the outfield on Friday night sent both players to the injured list.



Marte will be out at least 10 days while recovering from bruises to his abdominal wall and right quadriceps. Gonzalez will miss at least two months after being put on the 60-day injured list with a fractured collarbone.





DeGrom improves

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom played catch in the outfield a day after being placed on the injured list with right elbow soreness. Manager Mickey Callaway says the NL Cy Young Award winner might not need an MRI as previously announced because his elbow responded well to treatment.

“Much improved,” Callaway said. “We'll get him back to New York and get him checked out and go from there.”

Red Sox injury

The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list on Saturday because of an elbow injury.

The team, which made the move retroactive to Thursday, said Eovaldi has two "loose bodies" in his right elbow. He has had two Tommy John operations and also had surgery last year to remove loose bodies in the elbow.

Shoemaker hurts knee

Toronto Blue Jays starter Matt Shoemaker had to be helped off the field after injuring his left knee during a rundown in the third inning Saturday against the Oakland Athletics.

Phillies moves

Shortstops Jean Segura and Scott Kingery and reliever Victor Arano were placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday by the Philadelphia Phillies. Right-hander Drew Anderson, lefty Austin Davis and infielder Mitch Walding were recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Segura injured his left hamstring in a win over the New York Mets on Tuesday and the roster move was retroactive to Wednesday.

Kingery came out of Friday night's game with a right hamstring strain in the fourth inning and had an MRI on Saturday. Manager Gabe Kapler said he has not been informed of the results.

Arano, who has right elbow inflammation, threw in the bullpen on Friday night.