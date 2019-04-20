SOFTBALL

KSU sweeps Akron



Kent State combined to score 15 runs on 22 hits in taking both ends of a Mid-American Conference doubleheader at rival Akron on Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Flashes (23-20, 10-4) rolled to a 9-0 victory in the first game before escaping with a 6-4 win to complete the sweep.

Megan Turned hit a grand slam as part of an eight-run fifth inning in the opener for Kent State, which sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.

The Golden Flashes' Bailey Brownfield doubled twice in the doubleheader to raise her career doubles total to 44, good for second in program history.

Andrea Scali (17-7) got the win in both contests, pitching a combined 10 2/3 innings. She struck out 13 and did not allow an earned run.

BASEBALL

Carew leads KSU

to comeback win



Kent State leadoff hitter Ben Carew delivered a two-run double in the top of the ninth to give the Golden Flashes their only lead of the day in a stunning 11-10 Mid-American Conference win over host Northern Illinois.

The sophomore finished the day 4-for-6 with a single, two doubles, a home run, a stolen base and four RBI.

Redshirt sophomore Alex Ronnebaum also launched his fifth home run of the season, a three-run shot to right field in the fourth inning.

Pavin Parks locked down the ninth inning to earn his first save of the year for Kent State (17-19, 6-6).