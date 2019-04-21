BASEBALL

O'Brien powers KSU

Kian O'Brien accounted for six of Kent State's runs in a 10-3 Mid-American Conference win over Northern Illinois in DeKalb, Illinois, on Sunday. O'Brien went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, drove in four runs and scored twice. He also drew a walk.

The Golden Flashes (18-19, 7-6) had eight hits to seven for the Huskies (12-27, 8-7).

Trevor Pittman started and pitched five innings for Kent State to win his first game of the season. He gave up one run (unearned), two hits, four walks and had six strikeouts. Luke Albright pitched the last four innings for his first save of the year.