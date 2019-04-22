BASEBALL
Scoreboard
Monday's Results
Aurora 5, Barberton 4 (8)
Cleveland Benedictine 6, Archbishop Hoban 3
CVCA 5, Manchester 3
Hudson 4, North Royalton 1
Lake Center Christian 10, Southeast 0
Louisville 5, GlenOak 2
Mogadore 9, Garrettsville 5
Northwest 5, Orrville 4 (9)
Norton 4, Woodridge 3
Revere 2, Copley 1
Twinsburg 9, Brecksville 1
Walsh Jesuit 8, Mentor Lake Catholic 0
Scoring Summaries
AURORA 5, BARBERTON 4 (8)
Aurora;;101;;000;;21;;—;;5;;9;;1
Barberton;;100;;000;;30;;—;;4;;4;;2
Batteries—Fecko, Horvath (7), DeMassimo (8) and McNamara; Goble, Kuziak (7), Hill (8) and Plucinski. W—DeMassimo. L—Kuziak. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Aurora 10-5.
CLEVELAND BENEDICTINE 6,
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 3
Hoban;;001;;110;;0;;—;;3;;8;;3
Benedictine;;000;;204;;X;;—;;6;;5;;0
Batteries—Parnell, Snyder (5) and Montecalvo; Bufford, Keenan (5), Stauffer (6) and Boehlke. W—Stauffer. L—Parnell. Save—None. HR—None.
Notes: Hoban: Tipton single, double, run, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Holmgren 2 singles, RBI.
CVCA 5, MANCHESTER 3
Manchester;;000;;000;;3;;—;;3;;4;;1
CVCA;;100;;004;;X;;—;;5;;5;;2
Batteries—Paljich, Speedy (6) and Caster; Sobiech, Musgrave (7), Scott (7) and Groggs. W—Sobiech, 4-1. L—Paljich. Save—Scott, 1. HR—None.
Records: Manchester 9-5, 6-2; CVCA 10-6, 6-2.
Notes: CVCA: Sobiech single, walk, 2 runs, 7 K.
HUDSON 4, NORTH ROYALTON 1
Hudson;;000;;310;;0;;—;;4;;4;;0
N. Royalton;;000;;001;;0;;—;;1;;4;;1
Batteries—Aukerman, Tallman (6), Whitman (7) and Gedeon; Baird, Layhew (4) and Deka. W—Aukerman, 3-0. L—Baird. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Hudson 13-2, 7-2.
LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 10,
SOUTHEAST 0
Lake Center;;033;;31;;—;;10;;12;;2
Southeast;;000;;00;—;;0;;1;;2
Batteries—Caudle and Tucker; Sharish, Ranker (5) and Knoch. W—Caudle, 2-2. L—Sharish. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Lake Center Christian 5-5, 2-3.
Notes: Lake Center: Caudle single, double, 3 RBI.
LOUISVILLE 5, GLENOAK 2
GlenOak;;100;;100;;00;;—;;2;;7;;3
Louisville;;301;;001;;X;;—;;5;;8;;1
Batteries—Jatich and Miller; Gray, Shearer (7) and Hartline. W—Gray, 5-1. L—Jatich. Save—Shearer, 2. HR—None.
Records: GlenOak 13-4; Louisville 13-4.
Notes: GlenOak: Wickline single, run; Boron 2 singles, RBI. Louisville: Rebuck double, run; Lingle double, RBI; Pickens double, run; Burick double, run.
MOGADORE 9, GARRETTSVILLE 5
Garrettsville;;201;;010;;1;;—;;5;;8;;1
Mogadore;;070;;101;;X;;—;;9;;8;;3
Batteries—Barber, Stoller (2), Pitsinger (2) and King; Markusic and Straight. W—Markusic. L—Barber. Save—None. HR—None.
Notes: Mogadore: Coffman single, double, run, 2 RBI; Ramirez 2 singles, run; Swartz single, run, 2 RBI.
NORTHWEST 5, ORRVILLE 4 (9)
Orrville;;000;;102;;100;;—;;4;;6;;0
Northwest;;003;;100;;001;;—;;5;;13;;1
(Two outs when winning run scored)
Batteries—Domer, Shupp (6) and Oggi; Mick, Elliott (6), Rouse (9) and Cunningham. W—Rouse. L—Shupp. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Orrville 8-7, 4-2; Northwest 7-10, 3-3.
Notes: Orrville: Marshall single, double, 2 RBI; Dreher single, double, RBI; Stauffer double, RBI. Northwest: Rouse game-winning hit, run, RBI, 3 K; Elliott single, double, 2 runs; Szekely single, double; Kohler 2 singles, 2 runs; Ogozalek 2 singles, 2 RBI.
NORTON 4, WOODRIDGE 3
Woodridge;;001;;001;;1;;—;;3;;6;;1
Norton;;100;;020;;1;;—;;4;;9;;3
Batteries—Martin, Asher (7) and Goodyear; Bosley, Cefalo (7) and Aiken. W—Cefalo, 4-0. L—Asher. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Woodridge 10-5, 7-1; Norton 12-0, 8-0.
Notes: Woodridge: McKeal 2 singles; Schneider single, double. Norton: Borrelli 2 singles, double; Aiken single, double, 2 RBI; Cruz 2 singles.
REVERE 2, COPLEY 1
Copley;;100;;000;;0;;—;;1;;5;;1
Revere;;000;;101;;X;;—;;2;;2;;2
Batteries—Nichols and Drumm; Klonowski, E. Colaco (7) and Wertz, Benza (7). W—Klonowski, 3-2. L—Nichols. Save—E. Colaco. HR—None.
Notes: Copley: Farkas 2 singles.
TWINSBURG 9, BRECKSVILLE 1
Brecksville;;000;;000;;1;;—;;1;;3;;3
Twinsburg;;012;;213;;X;;—;;9;;13;;1
Batteries—Hartland, Doyle (4) and Macy; Kahn, Oberthaler (7) and Procop, Waltz (7). W—Kahn, 4-0. L—Hartland. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Twinsburg 13-1, 8-1.
Notes: Twinsburg: Carinci 2 doubles, run, RBI; Teltz 2 singles, run, 2 RBI; Bonnizzio 2 singles, 3 RBI.
WALSH JESUIT 8,
MENTOR LAKE CATHOLIC 0
Lake Catholic;;000;;000;;0;;—;;0;;1;2
Walsh;;420;;020;;X;;—;;8;;10;;0
Batteries—Munz, Tierno (5) and Rich; Stahl, Bailey (7) and S. Kaczmar. W—Stahl, 5-0. L—Munz, 3-1. Save—None. HR—Walsh: S. Kaczmar, Stahl.
Records: Mentor Lake Catholic 7-5; Walsh Jesuit 14-1, 6-1.
Notes: Walsh: S. Kaczmar single, double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Stahl home run, RBI; Swan single, double, 2 runs; Armsey single, 3 RBI.
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
Aurora at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Barberton at Canton Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Coventry at Springfield, 5 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls at Hudson, 4:30 p.m.
Firestone vs. Glassboro, 11 a.m.
Firestone vs. Atlantic Shores Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Lake at North Canton Hoover, 5 p.m.
Medina at Brunswick, 4:30 p.m.
Mogadore at Garrettsville, 5 p.m.
Nordonia at Brecksville, 4:30 p.m.
Norton at Woodridge, 5 p.m.
Tallmadge at Copley, 4:30 p.m.
Twinsburg at Stow, 4:30 p.m.
Wadsworth at North Royalton, 4:30 p.m.
Walsh Jesuit at Mentor Lake Catholic, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Scoreboard
Monday's Results
Brecksville 2, Hudson 1
Ellet 11, Olean (NY) 5
Field 6, Coventry 0
Firestone 7, Copley 6
Mogadore 7, Rootstown 1
North Royalton 2, Stow 1 (8)
Northwest 3, Orrville 2
Norton 8, Cloverleaf 1
Revere 4, Barberton 3
Wadsworth 10, Nordonia 0
Walsh Jesuit 12, Archbishop Hoban 6
Scoring Summaries
BRECKSVILLE 2, HUDSON 1
Brecksville;;000;;002;;0;;—;;2;;4;;1
Hudson;;001;;000;;0;;—;;1;;2;;1
Batteries—K. Jakosh and M. Jakosh; Roukey and Carrillo. W—K. Jakosh. L—Roukey, 6-1. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Hudson 11-1, 5-1.
Notes: Hudson: Roukey 10 K.
Grand Strand Classic
Myrtle Beach, SC
ELLET 11, OLEAN (NY) 5
Olean;;100;;200;;2;;—;;5;;5;;2
Ellet;;007;;301;;X;;—;;11;;12;;2
Batteries—Brooks, Anastasia (4) and Gibbons; Wolf and Hayes. W—Wolf, 6-2. L—Brooks. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Ellet 8-3.
Notes: Ellet: Wolf 2 singles, 10 K; Cook single, 2 doubles; Hayes single, triple; Rose 2 singles.
FIELD 6, COVENTRY 0
Coventry;;000;;000;;0;;—;;0;;3;;1
Field;;200;;040;;X;;—;;6;;10;;1
Batteries—Dimeff and Sampson; Hurd and Snyder. W—Hurd, 11-1. L—Dimeff, 1-4. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Coventry 6-7, 5-4; Field 16-2, 8-0.
Notes: Field: Hurd 2 triples; Weis 3 singles; Voiers 2 singles.
FIRESTONE 7, COPLEY 6
Firestone;;121;;120;;0;;—;;7;;13;;1
Copley;;040;;100;1;;—;;6;;10;;3
Batteries—Dies and K. Morehouse; Bauer, Powell (6) and Adams. W—Dies, 6-3. L—Bauer, 3-6. Save—None. HR—Firestone: Morrow.
Records: Firestone 8-4; Copley 4-9.
Notes: Firestone: Morehouse 2 singles, 2 RBI; Vonstein single, triple; Morrow single, double, home run, 3 RBI. Copley: Bauer 3 singles, double; Gingras single, double, 2 RBI.
MOGADORE 7, ROOTSTOWN 1
Rootstown;;100;;000;;0;;—;;1;;7;;1
Mogadore;;203;;110;;X;;—;;7;;6;;2
Batteries—Riley, Anderson (5), Siglow (5) and N/A; Kot and N/A. W—Kot. L—Riley. Save—None. HR—None.
Notes: Rootstown: Caniso 2 singles; Daugherty 2 singles; Lane 2 singles. Mogadore: Gerring single, triple, run, 3 RBI; Halliwill single, double, run, RBI.
NORTH ROYALTON 2, STOW 1 (8)
N. Royalton;;000;;001;;01;;—;;2;;4;;2
Stow;;000;;100;;00;;—;;1;;5;;5
Batteries—Heffke and Weiser; Bell and N/A. W—Heffke. L—Bell. Save—None. HR—None.
NORTHWEST 3, ORRVILLE 2
Orrville;;110;;000;;0;;—;;2;;5;;3
Northwest;;100;;000;;2;;—;;3;;9;;1
Batteries—Radford and Goodard; Miller and Smith. W—Miller, 9-4. L—Radford. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Orrville 6-12, 3-5; Northwest 9-4, 5-3.
Notes: Northwest: Welsh single, double; Francis single, double.
NORTON 8, CLOVERLEAF 1
Norton;;002;;105;;0;;—;;8;;10;;2
Cloverleaf;;000;;010;;0;;—;;1;;2;;5
Batteries—Brown and Gable; S. Goode and N. Goode. W—Brown, 9-3. L—S. Goode, 15-5. Save—None. HR—Norton: Tatka.
Records: Norton 11-3, 7-2; Cloverleaf 15-5, 6-4.
Notes: Norton: Tatka 2 singles, home run, 2 runs, RBI; Morr 2 singles, run, RBI; Brown 10 K. Cloverleaf: S. Goode single, 4 K; Sparks double, run.
REVERE 4, BARBERTON 3
Revere;;100;;000;;3;;—;;4;;9;;2
Barberton;;003;;000;;0;;—;;3;;7;;4
Batteries—Appel, McEwen (5) and Skidmore; Kaisk and McDonald. W—McEwen, 2-0. L—Kaisk, 3-5. Save—None. HR—None.
Records: Revere 7-9, 3-3; Barberton 5-12, 1-6.
Notes: Revere: Azzolina 2 singles, double, run, 2 RBI. Barberton: McDonald 2 singles, run; Hunt 2 singles, 2 RBI.
WADSWORTH 10, NORDONIA 0
Wadsworth;;102;;601;;—;;10;;12;;0
Nordonia;;000;;000;;—;;0;;2;;1
Batteries—Cingle and Long; Daniels and Gallagher. W—Cingle. L—Daniels. Save—None. HR—None.
Notes: Wadsworth: Whitaker 2 singles, 2 runs; Long single, double, RBI; Mayes 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Rench 2 singles, 2 runs, RBI; Spoerke single, run, 2 RBI.
WALSH JESUIT 12, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 6
Walsh;;003;;103;;5;;—;;12;;12;;0
Hoban;;011;;220;;0;;—;;6;;12;;2
Batteries—Zana and N/A; Botos and N/A. W—Zana. L—Botos. Save—None. HR—Walsh: Kuhrt; Hoban: Rumler 2.
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
Coventry at Springfield, 5 p.m.
Kenston at Firestone, 4:30 p.m.
North Royalton at Twinsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Norton at Woodridge, 5 p.m.
Walsh Jesuit at Cle. St. Joseph Academy, 5 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Barberton at Coventry, 5 p.m.
Brunswick at Strongsville, 4:30 p.m.
CVCA at Firestone, 4:30 p.m.
Elyria at Medina, 5 p.m.
Lake at Perry, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
OTCA Tournament
Second Round
CLEVELAND ST. IGNATIUS 4, GREEN 1
Singles: Langovsky (G) d. Day 6-3, withdraw; Braunbatt (SI) d. Garza 6-0, 6-3; Vasikilio (SI) d. Westmeyer 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Denches-McNally (SI) d. Ragunanthan-Castner 6-0, 6-2; Li-Barclaly (SI) d. DeLuca-Lightner 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Green 12-2.
COPLEY 4, KENT ROOSEVELT 1
Singles: Jones (KR) d. Lambert 6-1, 6-3; Yang (C) d. Martin 6-1, 6-0; Schmid (C) d. Gallagher 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Shin-Evans (C) d. Kirbabas-Barr 6-0, 6-0; Sun-DiRocco (C) d. L. Jenkins-Z. Jenkins 6-3, 6-1.
REVERE 5, TALLMADGE 0
Singles: Raj Kumar (R) d. Rotunda 6-0, 6-0; Ram Kumar (R) d. Super 6-0, 6-0; Lazbin (R) d. Blatt 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Sun-Malik (R) d. Andrea-Williamson 6-2, 6-0; Donich-An (R) d. Conley-Ramp 6-0, 6-0.
TWINSBURG 5, NORDONIA 0
Singles: M. Nesic (T) d. Krempasky 6-0, 6-0; McIlroy (T) d. Will 6-1, 6-2; Georgevich (T) d. Ehrman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Sterling-B. Nesic (T) d. Muscatello-Breimaier 6-0, 6-1; Bard-Deshpande (T) d. Gabel-Ghotra 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Twinsburg 10-4, 6-1.
WADSWORTH 4, HUDSON 1
Singles: Moore (W) d. Si 6-2, 6-4; Lockwood (W) d. Wu 6-0, 6-1; Laikos (W) d. Joslyn 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Doubles: Tobin-Rodgers (H) d. Porter-Hanna 7-6 (4), 6-4; Casey-Virgin (W) d. Diener-Backlin 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-0.
Records: Wadsworth 9-4, 7-0.
WALSH JESUIT 5, STOW 0
Singles: Miller (WJ) d. Shull 6-0, 6-0; Cors (WJ) d. Boehm 6-0, 6-0; Shah (WJ) d. Pockel 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Lahovich-Arnold (WJ) d. Harper-Ramsey 6-2, 6-2; Ost-McHale (WJ) d. Allio-Kowalczyk 6-1, 6-2.
Records: Stow 4-6; Walsh Jesuit 7-2.
TRACK & FIELD
BOYS
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 75, LOUISVILLE 49
100 meters: 1. Guiley (L) 11.2. 200: 1. Jenkins (AH) 23.0. 400: 1. Hendrick (L) 53.4. 800: 1. Stober (AH) 2:08. 1,600: 1. Stober (AH) 4:33. 3,200: 1. Brink (AH) 10:51. 110 hurdles: 1. Fausnight (AH) 16.3. 300 hurdles: 1. Elder (L) 40.9. Long Jump: 1. Bee (AH) 19-8. High Jump: 1. Smith (L) 5-8. Shot Put: 1. Pugh (L) 43-3.5. Discus: 1. Grosso (AH) 128-3. 400 relay: 1. Louisville (Thomas, Elder, Mickley, Guiley) 45.0. 800 relay: 1. Louisville (Thomas, Stauffer, Bast, Hendrick) 1:40.1. 1,600 relay: 1. Archbishop Hoban (Houck, Kowalik, Becker, Stober) 3:44. 3,200 relay: 1. Archbishop Hoban (Brink, Stober, Klein, Wong) 8:39. Pole Vault: 1. Williams (AH) 10-6.
Records: Archbishop Hoban 6-1-1.