SOFTBALL

Wadsworth 10, Nordonia 0

Emma Spoerke and Shelby Mayes each drove in two runs to lead the Grizzlies to a Suburban League National Conference road win. Wadsworth pounded out 12 hits to help pitcher Emily Cingle earn a complete-game victory.

North Royalton 2, Stow 1 (8)

Paige Heffke struck out 14 as North Royalton defeated Stow while scoring just two runs for the second time this season. Heffke allowed one unearned run on five hits and a walk in eight innings for the Bears, who defeated the Bulldogs 2-0 in the teams' first meeting.

Ellet 11, Olean (N.Y.) 5

Sydnie Wolf (6-2) struck out 10 and Zoey Cook had two doubles and three hits for Ellet at the Grand Strand Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Orangemen (8-3) collected 12 hits overall.

Firestone 7, Copley 6

The Falcons (8-4) scored two runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-5 lead and then held on for a nonleague win at Copley (4-9). Firestone's Madison Morrow was a triple away from the cycle and finished with three RBI, and Katie Morehouse hit two singles and drove in two runs.

Cassie Bauer led Copley with three singles and a double.

TENNIS

Walsh Jesuit 5, Stow 0

Caleb Miller and Ben Cors won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, to power the Warriors (7-2) to a nonleague home victory.

Copley 4, Kent Roosevelt 1

David Shin and Clark Evans posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles for the Indians in a Suburban League American Conference victory.

Revere 5, Tallmadge 0

Raj Kumar and Ram Kumar recorded 6-0, 6-0 singles victories as the Minutemen won a Suburban League American Conference match.

BASEBALL

Mogadore 9, Garrettsville 5

Mitchell Markusic pitched a complete game and scored two runs to help the Wildcats get past Garrettsville in a Portage Trail Conference County Division game. Lukas Swartz and Kyle Coffman each drove in two runs for Mogadore.

Louisville 5, GlenOak 2

Louisville (13-4) pounded out four singles and four doubles to back senior pitcher Andrew Gray (5-1). Jordan Shearer got one out to earn his second save.