New Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. elaborated on his feelings about being traded from the New York Giants to Cleveland in a series of tweets Monday night he compared to a therapy session.

Many of the points Beckham made on Twitter were akin to what he expressed during his April 1 introductory news conference with the Browns and in previous social media posts, though he covered some new ground.

To summarize, Beckham reiterated he's excited about his future with the Browns and admitted he feels disrespected by the Giants.

"Cleveland is my home now," Beckham tweeted. "Trust me I’m comin wit a bag fulll of energy, I want to win. Period. Im right where God wanted me to be. Let’s have some fun!"

"What u don’t understand !!!!!! I’ve never been in a place so happy in my life, my soul, my spirit, is at an all time high!! Say what u want, there is NOOOO bringin me down .. PERIOD," Beckham wrote in another tweet.

Replying to a fan who tweeted the Giants didn't give Beckham a proper sendoff or goodbye, the three-time Pro Bowl selection wrote, "Im not upset in ANY way about where I landed. But outta respect what they did , was crazy! And beyond disrespectful ! I wanted nothin but the best for NY. But on to a new chapter.... ITS LIFE."

Facing rampant criticism for trading Beckham to the Browns last month, Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman recently told NJ.com, "I have not been on a team that's gone to a Super Bowl that's had a culture problem." Asked if he had one with the Giants, Gettleman said, "Not anymore."

The website hotnewhiphop.com aggregated NJ.com's story and tweeted, "@obj wont be missed by the Giants' GM." Beckham replied, "this was by far one of the funniest things I’ve seen today!"

Later, a fan tweeted, "I still hate what Gettleman did too," and Beckham responded with, "I gave them everything I had bruh bruh errr Sunday . Just put some respect on my name that’s all I’m sayin! I ain’t sayin nothin, n trust me I got a LOTTTTT of info that people don’t kno about so, so keep my name outcha mouth the way I do yalls ! Ya diggg."

After another fan told Beckham via Twitter to stop complaining and called him a "locker room cancer," the receiver tweeted, "Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person.... yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct !"

Below is a sampling of the aforementioned tweets and others.

The truth shall set u free my friend. I was raised to be honest. I’m a winner, I don’t accept losing and making excuses for it. So me speaking up to hopefully change a culture into somethin better, is bad for the culture? Lol that makes sense to u, hey man whatever helps u sleep

— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)April 22, 2019

I gave them everything I had bruh bruh errr Sunday . Just put some respect on my name that’s all I’m sayin! I ain’t sayin nothin, n trust me I got a LOTTTTT of info that people don’t kno about so, so keep my name outcha mouth the way I do yalls ! Ya diggg

— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)April 22, 2019

Im not upset in ANY way about where I landed. But outta respect what they did , was crazy! And beyond disrespectful ! I wanted nothin but the best for NY. But on to a new chapter.... ITS LIFE

— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)April 22, 2019

Ask the coach .... I beggged him to go to each and every one of those games actually for my teamatws and to be on the sideline for the home games... he told me “No”.... anything else sir. (That’s to whoever tweeted askin why I didn’t travel while I was hurt....) next

— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)April 23, 2019

“We didn’t sign him to trade him...” you don’t get married to get a divorce ... I tried my best , the situation I had been in since I got there never changed ... we were still losing. PERIOD... money doesn’t bring happiness brotha... remember that

— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)April 23, 2019

Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person.... yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct !

— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)April 23, 2019

A new beginning... and media that isn’t gonna have or look for a story of a sneeze or blow my nose wrong ! Im lookin forward to what God has in store for me!! I’m lookin for to Jarvis Landry and a fresh start

— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)April 23, 2019

Cleveland is my home now. Trust me I’m comin wit a bag fulll of energy, I want to win. Period. Im right where God wanted me to be. Let’s have some fun!

— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)April 23, 2019

What u don’t understand !!!!!! I’ve never been in a place so happy in my life, my soul, my spirit, is at an all time high!! Say what u want, there is NOOOO bringin me down .. PERIOD

— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)April 23, 2019

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.